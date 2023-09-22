LaMelo Ball x Puma MB.01 BCA shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Puma is expanding its beloved LaMelo Ball’s sneaker collaborative lineup with yet another fresh colorway of the player’s first silhouette, Puma MB.01. For the latest makeup, the widely admired Puma MB.01 shoe is dressed in the “BCA” colorway, featuring a Pink Alert hue.

The recently emerged LaMelo Ball x Puma MB.01 BCA variant is all set to be dropped on September 29, 2023, according to Sole Retriever and other sources. These single-tone, vivid sneakers will be dropped in kids sizing options, including grade school, preschool, and toddler/infant variants.

While the GS shoe is marked with a $110 price tag, the next two options are priced at $90 and $75, respectively. They will be sold at Puma's online and in-store outlets and connected retail stores like Foot Locker.

LaMelo Ball x Puma MB.01 BCA shoes are primarily covered in Pink Alert shades all over

Here's another look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Puma)

LaMelo Ball is getting ready to play in his third season in the National Basketball Association, and his collaboration with Puma is growing better than ever. Now that they have three trademark basketball trainers to their name as a result of their collaboration, attention is being turned to an exclusive version of the Puma MB.01.

The Puma MB.01 BCA is poised to make a significant impact in the marketplace for sneakers thanks to the fact that it is designed with younger audiences in mind.

The silhouette's construction features a combination of monomesh and ripstop textiles that are subsequently encased in a variety of pink hues. A more muted pink hue is featured on the TPU mudguard, vamps, and eyestays of the shoe, while complementing bursts of white add a modern touch as well as draw attention to the Puma and LaMelo logos.

It should not be forgotten that the trademark phoenix wing insignia has been skillfully integrated into the midfoot, with the stitching of the emblem blending in flawlessly with the mesh background. The base of the footwear is both fashionable and comfortable.

Take a closer look at the heels and uppers of the shoe (Image via Puma)

It consists of a rubber midsole that is neatly banded together with the outer sole unit, which is injected with trailblazing Nitro Foam cushioning. The sole unit complements the pink color scheme of the sneaker's upper.

The German sporting goods giant Puma released the Puma MB.01, LaMelo Ball's initial titular footwear, in October 2021. LaMelo collaborated on the layout of the sneaker, which features bold palettes plus distinctive attributes like the rocket tattoo-inspired artistic contour that runs down from the side collar.

The MB.01 shoe's sudden popularity led to an upward trend of sales among sneakerheads and the player's devoted followers. The success of the shoe has prompted the manufacturer to roll out a wide range of color options. Therefore, the brand offered "Intense Red," "Digital Camo," Triple White," and more colorways earlier in the year.

The new LaMelo Ball x Puma MB.01 “BCA” shoes are set to be available for purchase soon. For those who are absolutely sure of buying these sneakers, you can stay tuned to the shoe company’s official web page for timely alerts as soon as the aforementioned sneaker arrives.