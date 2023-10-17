LaMelo Ball's PUMA MB.03 "Toxic" shoes: Where to get, price, release date, and more details explored

Puma and LaMelo Ball officially revealed a new chapter in their collaborative journey, dubbed Puma MB.03, earlier in 2023. So far, the sneaker community has embraced the “La France” rendition of the model alongside the “GutterMelo” NFT sneaker design. The “Toxic” colorway is the new addition to their collection, which will feature a Purple Glimmer/Green Gecko color palette.

For the unacquainted, LaMelo Ball also offered MB.01 and MB.02 sneaker styles with Puma. And acknowledging their immense popularity, they finally offered the subsequent upgraded variant of their joint shoe, the Puma MB.03.

The LaMelo Ball x Puma MB.03 “Toxic” shoes are all set to enter the sneaker market on October 20th, 2023, as stated by House of Heat and other sneaker sources. The enthusiasm is only likely to increase when this particular pair lands with a digital splash via the online and physical platforms of Puma and its associated vendors. Fans can get these pairs for $140 per pair.

LaMelo Ball's Puma MB.03 "Toxic" shoes are loaded with a mix of vibrant purple and green hues

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Puma)

The most recent collaboration between LaMelo Ball and Puma sets a higher standard in the dynamic scene of basketball sneakers, which is dominated by extravagant styles along with daring statements.

Ball is back to shake things up with the stunning incarnation of the PUMA MB.03, which is the "Toxic" version, after the success of his most recent collaboration with LaFrance.

This newest whimsical variation of Ball's MB.03 shoe initially surfaced on the internet in August 2023. Sneaker fans and basketball lovers were able to get the first electric images of the sneaker on Charlotte Hornets star Lonzo Ball's Instagram account. The player offered unfiltered peeks into this "Toxic" iteration.

The "Toxic" does not simply contest the established quo but embodies an ideology of uniqueness and defiance.

These shoes have been drenched in a color that can be described as a radioactive neon green. They give off the impression that they are pulsating with an otherworldly energy.

This dazzling palette is boldly paired with bursts of explosive crimson pink, which evokes the vision of a neon explosion contained within a cosmic abyss. The major overlay of the shape is covered in a dark purple hue, which not only adds to the visual appeal but also gives the design a sense of depth reminiscent of a galaxy.

However, the MB.03 "Toxic" is only one of its kind because of its attention to detail. The heel boldly proclaims "ONE-of-ONE," drawing attention to both the uniqueness of the footwear and the individuality of the person who wears it.

Here's another look at the shoe (Image via Puma)

This concept, which is underlined in the sneaker's stunning color contrast, extends to the marking on the cushioned ankle, which emphasizes the contrast as well as the style's refusal to conform to conventional norms.

Set your reminders for the upcoming LaMelo Ball x Puma MB.03 “Toxic” sneakers that will be accessible in the next few days. For timely alerts on the stated colorway of the MB.03 model, readers are advised to stay tuned to the shoe label’s official website.