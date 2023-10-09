Puma Clyde Tokyo "Pinktastic" sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Puma, the German sportswear giant, has crafted numerous beloved sneaker collections, including the iconic Puma Clyde range. The sneaker has a rich history that spans over five decades, marked by numerous collaborations and iterations. The sneaker makers are releasing the Clyde Tokyo in a 'Sedate Gray-Pinktastic' color scheme to delight sneaker fans. The upcoming colorway commemorates the 50th anniversary of the renowned Clyde silhouette.

The Puma Clyde Tokyo "Pinktastic" colorway is scheduled to be released on October 14, 2023. Sneaker enthusiasts have the option to purchase the pair from Puma's official website or a chosen retail partner, either online or in physical stores. These sneakers are offered in men's sizes and have a price tag of $110 USD.

Puma Clyde Tokyo "Pinktastic" sneakers are complimented with Sedate Gray base

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Puma)

The Tokyo version of the timeless Clyde sneakers features a sedate gray leather upper and a round-toe architecture. The shoe preserves a minimalistic design, with a shimmering vinyl Puma Formstrip on the side panels. or breathability, meticulous perforations can be seen above and below the brand logo.

The sneaker includes an embossed "PUMA Clyde" logo positioned below the outer eyelet panel. The sneaker shows an additional brand logo on the soles at the heels.

The shoe's sleek tongue, adorned with smooth textile, elegantly highlights the brand's logo. These sneakers embody the essence of Tokyo, with various design elements reflecting the city's vibrant spirit. The shoe's lateral heel features the Puma logo written in Japanese script.

Additionally, the Clyde variation showcases a vibrant and colorful graphic print insole that gracefully incorporates Japanese text. The sneaker consists of a set of white, flat cotton laces threaded through eyelet-free holes. These sneakers contain an enticing design that culminates in white rubber soles equipped with intricate traction patterns, enhancing overall athletic prowess.

Here's an on-foot look at the shoes (Image via Puma)

The official website of the company describes these sneakers as,

“More than just a sneaker – the Clyde is a true icon from the PUMA archive. Just like its namesake, Walt “Clyde” Frazier, the Clyde embodies fashion, culture, and basketball heritage with confidence and flair.”

It continues,

“This year marks the 50th anniversary of this iconic silhouette, so we've taken it to Tokyo for some inspiration. The sneakers reps some Japanese insignia and graphics are inspired by the crazy and colorful soft drinks found throughout the city.”

The timeless Puma Clyde made its debut in the early 1970s. The shoe rose to prominence as it became the choice of Walt Frazier, renowned for his flamboyant fashion sense both on and off the basketball arena. The sneaker is widely recognized for its ability to seamlessly blend sports and fashion, becoming a legendary symbol of lasting style.

Take a closer look at the uppers of the sneakers (Image via Puma)

Throughout its history, Puma has repeatedly launched a range of different versions and collaborations promoting the beloved Clyde silhouette, ensuring that it stays relevant within the competitive sneaker industry. Partnerships with influential people have played a crucial role in reintroducing the iconic Clyde sneaker to a fresh wave of passionate sneaker enthusiasts.

In a nutshell, this highly coveted sneaker, which commemorates the 50th anniversary of the iconic Puma Clyde model, is a must-have for collectors and sneaker enthusiasts. If you want to cop this pair, it is recommended to stay updated through Puma's official website.