Perks and Mini x Puma Bioverse Pack: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Emerging Australian fashion retailer and longtime collaborator of Puma, Perks and Mini, has once again joined forces with the sneaker giant for their latest footwear collection.

For this new pack, they reinterpreted three classic footwear styles of the shoe company, namely Suede Vintage, Plexus, and Cell Dome King. This complete assortment, dubbed "Bioverse," primarily features a yellow and black color scheme.

The Puma x Perks and Mini "Bioverse" footwear pack just arrived for purchase on October 7, 2023. All three footwear designs in this sneaker pack are currently accessible via the online and offline stores of Puma, as well as a slew of other affiliated retail merchants.

While the duo's Suede Vintage is marked with a retail price of $120 per pair, the Plexus and the Cell Dome King shoes are similarly priced at $150 for each pair.

Perks and Mini x Puma Bioverse Pack offer three stylish footwear options

Here's another look at the three sneakers offered in the recently launched pack (Image via Twitter/@bodega)

Footwear crossovers have evolved into a thriving platform for creative expression. They bring together the aesthetic sensibilities of well-known companies and lesser-known boutique design firms.

Perks and Mini, aka PAM, is the brainchild of Misha Hollenbach and Shauna Toohey. The fashion label has come to prominence as a highly respected collaborator of Puma, bringing their own creations packed with unique inspirations to the table.

Their most recent body of work, which was completed in April, was based on the Bioverse concept, and now that the calendar has turned to October, the duo are back. This time, they have revealed a brand new set of three shoes that are all part of the Bioverse collection.

Expand Tweet

This novel joint drop takes inspiration from three different Puma models -the Suede Vintage, Cell Dome King, and the show-stopping Plexus - and brings them together in one package. While the architecture remains true to the DNA of all three models, Perks and Mini provide the trio with a uniquely recognizable flair.

Each shape flaunts its own signature material foundation. This can be described as velvety suede for the Suede, sturdy leather for the Dome King, and an additional layer of suede gracing the Plexus.

These shoes have subtle placements of co-branded emblems all over them, which are meant to represent cooperation. Additionally, there is a hint for sustainability via the introduction of materials that are beneficial to the ecological system.

The Plexus sneaker design stands out from the crowd thanks to the floral suede accents that are dispersed around its upper. It also boasts sharply defined design cues that accentuate the mudguard and heel reinforcements.

Expand Tweet

Each pair is contained within a specially created box that bears the logo markings of both partnering labels. This box serves as the collection's uniting aspect.

The collab’s description on the German sportswear label’s website mentions:

“Back to the PAMPUMA island: The joint collaboration with Perks and Mini brings you back to the creative BIOVERSE. The new designs are made of robust materials and have light graphics and elements inspired by football.”

Don’t miss out on this Perks and Mini x Puma joint sneaker pack that is currently purchasable from the aforementioned retail locations.