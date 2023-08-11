Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Maternity collection: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Rihanna is a woman who achieved all of it, from winning nine Grammy awards and a stunning Super Bowl Halftime performance to becoming a style icon while carrying her first child. Not only that, she also owns the LVMH-backed Fenty luxury brand, the Fenty Beauty and Skin lines.

Now, the entrepreneur-singer is launching a maternity collection for Savage X Fenty, her lingerie and loungewear line.

The newly launched Savage x Fenty Maternity collection is currently available for purchase from the online stores of the label. These goods are available in a wide range of sizes, ranging from XS to 4X. The cost of each of these things varies from $45 to $60 for regular buyers (prices are lower for the brand's VIP members).

Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Maternity collection will offer multiple color options

When Rihanna became pregnant with her first child in 2022, she defied many of the traditional social and fashion conventions associated with pregnancy. She was frequently spotted attending events and walking the red carpet in minidresses, heels, and clothing with cutouts that exposed her baby bulge.

She is now extending her pregnancy — and parenthood — approach by developing and launching a maternity capsule range through the lingerie business Savage X Fenty as she and her partner, rapper A$AP Rocky, are expecting their second child. Rihanna commented on her latest Maternity capsule collection in a news release:

“The new maternity capsule is about bringing that confidence and comfort to moms at every stage of their journeys.”

Rihanna further said:

“I want to remind people that you can still channel sexiness and feel-good while being a parent.”

Three bralettes that were all inspired by (and named after) Savage X Fenty's most well-known silhouettes—Savage X Cotton, Floral Lace, and Savage Not Sorry—as well as an oversized graphic tee with the cheeky statement "Make More Babies"—are also included in the new line.

For moms and expectant mothers, the curated collection is made to be cozy and practical. The capsule range wants every mother to look and feel like their best selves, whether they're at home, on the go, or with or without a baby in tow. It is why they've added a little more support with their practical designs.

Items offered under the latest Maternity collection

1) Cotton Maternity Bralette is priced at $44.95 per piece. This item is offered in three color options: Black Caviar, Platinum Grey, and Navy Blue. The nursing clasps at the straps, full maternity sling tiers for simple one-handed closing, 2-ply cotton jersey cups that feel silky against the skin, and adjustable supporting straps are all elements of the Savage X Cotton Maternity Bralette.

2) Not Sorry Lace Maternity Bralette can be bought for $49.95 each. These exquisite pieces are offered in two color options: Black Caviar and Purple Lavender.

The Savage Not Sorry Lace Maternity Bralette has adjustable supporting straps, nursing attachments at the straps, a strappy maternity sling, a silky microfiber liner at the cups, plush accents for delicate skin, and smooth lace trim.

3) Floral Lace Maternity Bralette is offered for $49.95 apiece. Triangle cups with nursing holds at the straps, an extensive maternity sling layer for simple one-handed fastening, plush variations for sensitive skin, a crisscross detail in front, and changeable supportive straps are among the details of the Floral Lace Maternity Bralette.

4) Oversized Graphic Tee is priced at $59.95 apiece. These tees are made of 100% cotton fabric.

Don’t miss out on the newly launched Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Maternity capsule collection, which is currently available from the online stores of the brand.