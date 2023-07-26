Rihanna's Fenty Beauty x Jazelle: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Rihanna and Jazzelle, two artists who are known for their commitment to self-expression, are collaborating to merge their unique styles and create something truly special. Together, they aim to introduce vibrant, universal colors that can complement a wide range of makeup styles and moods.

The Fenty Beauty x Jazzelle Collection showcases an array of never-before-seen shades. Additionally, the collection is presented in two sets of blue and orange boxes, which perfectly complement each other and exude a rock and roll aesthetic.

A limited edition deal released on July 20, 2023, sets of XXtra Hawt and XXtra Icy for $79 are available exclusively on the official website of Fenty Beauty.

Rihanna has recently collaborated with model and artist Jazzelle Zanaughtti on a line that incorporates their approaches toward beauty and makeup. The result of this collaboration is a range of never-before-seen shades that, on the one hand, evoke the heat of summer and, on the other, the chill of winter.

The partnership between Rihanna and Jazelle was formed based on their shared recognition of their multifaceted personalities. Both artists exhibit similar characteristics in their self-expressive approach and inclusive demeanor, enabling them to push past limitations and boldly present their authentic selves to the public.

The collaboration includes the following sets:

XXXtra Hawt collection:

The collection includes fan-favorite products in vibrant shades, along with a selection of stylish summer swag makeup bags that contain:

Stunna Lipstick in Unhinged burnt orange-red shade with Long-lasting matte pigment Flyliner Longwear Liquid Eyeliner in In Big Truffle Longwear, water-resistant formula Diamond Bomb All-Over Diamond Veil in Royal Icing Highlighter with 3D Sparkles Match Stix Shimmer Skinstick in Chili Mango

XXXtra Icy collection

This collection features chill looks in a cool blue bag that contains some super baby blue vibes items, such as:

Flyliner Longwear Pencil Baby Blue$ Eyeliner Pure platinum sparkle Diamond Bomb Diamond Veil in How Many Carats?!, silver highlighter clear Gloss Bomb Ice Cooling Lip Gloss Luminizer Soft baby pink cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush in Petal Poppin

With Fenty Beauty's reputation for inclusive and innovative products and Jazzelle's distinctive and daring aesthetic, the collection features a variety of high-quality cosmetics that celebrate individuality and originality.

The product retails for $79 and goes on sale on the Fenty Beauty website on July 20, 2023.