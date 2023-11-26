Nike Air Max Plus “Pale Vanilla” sneakers: Everything we know so far

Nike’s sneaker inventory boasts various chic and widely admired models, but some sneaker models like the Nike Air Max Plus have made a special place in the hearts of sneakerheads over the years. This 25-year-old sneaker model is getting ready in a “Pale Vanilla” ensemble for its upcoming release.

The Nike Air Max Plus “Pale Vanilla” shoes will potentially enter the sneaker market sometime around the coming weeks of this year, as per preliminary reports from Sneaker News. Note that the official release date of these shoes is still awaited.

These sneakers will be available through Nike's online and offline stores, as well as a few affiliated merchants. Interested readers will have to wait for pricing information as well.

Nike Air Max Plus “Pale Vanilla” sneakers are complimented with crisp white hues all over

Here's another look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Nike)

In 2023, Nike will mark the 25th birthday of the Nike Air Max Plus by releasing a large number of OG variants in many different places around the world.

From Australia-only launches to the silhouette's forthcoming "Sunset" colorway, the legendary Sean McDowell creation has since brought an opulent spin on the silhouette to the lineup of releases for the new year.

The 1998 design is modified with a more modern look by commencing with a core layer of blank "Summit White" leather. The design is bathed in a palette of beautiful neutral hues that complement the high-quality craftsmanship.

The TPU reinforcements have been replaced with an embroidered fabric, which features recurring detailing that fills the outer layer with a "sanddrift" flair that is contrasted by a suede mudguard that runs across the entire length of the shoe and is tinted in "sail."

In addition to this, the mid-foot shank, which is inspired by a whale tail, as well as the profile swooshes located above it, have been imprinted with a "Pale Vanilla" highlight.

Take a closer look at the heel counters (Image via Nike)

The revolutionary Air Max concept is responsible for the meteoric rise to fame of Nike's legendary Air Max line of footwear. Nike's website states the following about its innovative technology:

“Revolutionary Air technology first made its way into Nike footwear in 1978. The Air Max 1 debuted with visible Air technology in its heel, allowing fans more than just the feel of Air cushioning—suddenly they could see it."

"Since then, next-generation Air Max shoes have become a hit with athletes and collectors by offering striking color combinations and reliable, lightweight cushioning.”

Be on the lookout for the much-anticipated "Pale Vanilla" colorway of the Nike Air Max Plus, which will be made available in the days to come.

Those who are interested have the option of signing up for regular notifications on the expected arrival of the specified colorway of these shoes either on the Swoosh website or by using the SNKRS app.

In addition to the aforementioned "Pale Vanilla" variation of the Nike Air Max Plus model, the shoe brand will also offer the recently revealed "Sprite," “Bubblegum Pink,” and "Acid Wash" iterations of the shoe in 2024. The distribution of these shoes will also take place via Nike as well as its connected retailers.