Nike Air Max Plus “Acid Wash” shoes: Everything we know so far

The Nike Air Max Plus sneaker model was dressed in another quirky ensemble for its 2024 launch roster. The colorway dubbed “Acid Wash” is offered with a white underlay covered in lemon-tinted overlays.

According to House of Heat, the Nike Air Max Plus "Acid Wash" sneakers are anticipated to enter the sneaker market sometime in the spring of 2024. It's crucial to keep in mind that the precise release date is yet unknown. These sneakers will be traded via the online as well as offline platforms of Nike and a couple of its connected sellers.

Nike Air Max Plus “Acid Wash” shoes are complimented with stark white accents all over

Here's another look at the sneakers (Image via Nike)

Nike winds up ready to release an entirely novel and graphically intriguing rendition of the Nike Air Max Plus, which will feature a striking lemon acid-washed exterior that is sure to attract a great deal of interest.

It will be a vivid change from the standard for Nike. This new edition takes the well-known silhouette and gives it a one-of-a-kind twist, resulting in an interpretation that is arresting and memorable—exactly the kind of thing that sneakerheads are going to love.

The lemon acid wash that was applied to the top of this Air Max Plus iteration is, without a doubt, the shoe's defining characteristic. This unique and daring choice of hue makes a strong statement. The lemon-colored top is surrounded by an expanse of pure white accents, extensions, and soles down to the shoe's heel.

The incorporation of white produces a contrasting effect that is clean and invigorating, which enables the lemon top to shine even more brightly than it already does. Completely translucent TPU vein inserts not only lend a contemporary air to the design but also enable the bright lemon color to shine through even more.

Here's a detailed look at the heels and tongue areas of the sneakers (Image via Nike)

Burgundy accents, which mix with the rest of the appearance, were added by Nike to bring the whole thing together. This model is finished off with a two-tone midfoot shank plus embellishments that feature a deep burgundy color.

Because of the breakthrough Air Max idea, Nike's famous Air Max line of shoes has become extremely popular. The roots of this trailblazing tech are outlined by Nike’s site in the following manner:

“Revolutionary Air technology first made its way into Nike footwear in 1978. The Air Max 1 debuted with visible Air technology in its heel, allowing fans more than just the feel of Air cushioning—suddenly they could see it. Since then, next-generation Air Max shoes have become a hit with athletes and collectors by offering striking color combinations and reliable, lightweight cushioning.”

The next year is most likely going to be when consumers will be able to acquire the Nike Air Max Plus "Acid Wash" sneakers. Sneakerheads who are interested in receiving regular updates on the release of the aforementioned iteration can quickly sign up for the same on the main website of Swoosh or join the SNKRS app.

In addition to the abovementioned “Acid Wash” variation, the shoe brand will also offer a “Sprite” iteration of the Nike Air Max Plus model in the approaching 2024. These shoes will also be delivered via Nike and its connected sellers.