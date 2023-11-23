5 upcoming Nike releases planned for Valentine’s Day 2024

Nike's unending creativity has always been a source of excitement for the fans. Most Nike shoes are appreciated by sneakerheads for their cutting-edge designs and innovative technologies.

Some designs are dropped on special occasions, matching the vibes of the festive seasons. One such time is Valentine's Season, which strikes at the emotions of even sneaker lovers.

The company has a history of creating limited-edition collections for Valentine's Day that include pink and red hues. Team Swoosh has prepared some great releases for this occasion that will make your heart skip a beat. Listed below are the five new Nike sneaker releases set for Valentine's Day 2024.

Nike sneaker releases scheduled for the season of love in 2024

1) Nike Dunk Low Valentine’s Day "Sole Mates"

The Nike Dunk Low "Sole Mates" colorway features corduroy uppers and tongues, offering a luxurious and tactile experience. The sneaker has a vibrant deep red as its primary color. The Swoosh, as well as the heel covering, show a stylish decoration of white fleece. The sole unit displays a color scheme of white and red, complementing the overall theme.

The design elements on the tongue, heel, and insole exhibit unique designs specific to their respective packs. The "Sole Mates" concept is enhanced by the addition of an exclusive sticker collection, which is offered in the initial release.

Sources like Sneaker News have reported that the Dunk Low "Sole Mates" colorway is scheduled to be released in February 2024 as part of the Swoosh brand's Valentine's Day assortment. Take note that the brand has not yet announced a specific release date.

2) Nike Air VaporMax Plus "Bubblegum Pink"

Here's a closer look at the upcoming sneaker (Image via Nike)

The VaporMax Plus showcases a catching pastel color scheme, with different tints of pink harmoniously blending from the heel to the toes. This pair of shoes embraces a pink color scheme, aligning with the Valentine's Day theme.

The only exception to this concept is the inclusion of the standard 3M reflective trim. This portable and flexible sneaker highlights various subtle pink accents, including back pulls, Swoosh labeling, and tongue tabs. The variations in these aspects contribute to the overall quality and individuality of the product.

As per House of Heat, the Air Vapormax Plus in the "Bubblegum Pink" colorway is set to release in spring 2024. Please note that the exact release date is currently unknown.

3) Nike Zoom Vomero 5 "Valentine's Day"

The Zoom Vomero 5 "Valentine's Day" for 2024 showcases a refined blend of sail and burgundy, exuding a subtle aesthetic. The Zoom Vomero 5 iteration stands out with its clean and minimalist design, featuring a predominantly soothing sail colorway.

The burgundy colorway stands out with its white Swoosh branding on the sides, subtle decorations, and meticulous detailing. The deep shade is applied to both the lining and outer sole section of the sneakers, creating a visually harmonious look.

The tongue tags, eyestays, ribbons, and insoles are all elegantly designed in an enticing burgundy color. The Swoosh's 2024 Valentine's Day rendition features a charming pink flower design embroidered on both the insole and heel of the shoe, serving as a symbolic element.

The anticipated release date for this sneaker is set for February 2024. The official release date for these shoes has not been announced yet. The sneakers feature a love theme and are priced at $160.

4) Nike Cortez “Valentine’s Day"

The footwear is constructed of sail canvas, which creates a subdued backdrop for the bright pink accents. Textural contrast is provided by the use of rich berry hue, suede Swooshes, and heel reinforcements in comparison to the base's basic design.

The Valentine's Day representation has been applied to the tongue tags of the shoes, and also to the insoles of the footwear. The more traditional silver dubraes have been replaced with pink enamel hearts containing swoosh logo.

According to preliminary reports, the Cortez "Valentine's Day" shoes are expected to make an appearance in the market at some point during February 2024. A selling price sticker of $100 per pair is affixed to these women's unique shoes that carry the price tag.

5) Nike Air Force 1 Low Valentine’s Day “Sole Mates”

The upper of this sneaker, designed exclusively for kids, sports a soft and textured chenille fabric, adding visual appeal and aesthetic delight. The sneaker includes a clean white foundation complemented by bold red accents. The Swoosh logo boasts a velvety texture and is elegantly accentuated by a vibrant red fabric. Valentine's Day-inspired branding takes center stage in this sneaker release.

The tongue tag displays a heart shape, while the back tag shows the affectionate message "To: You," accompanied by a heart symbol and the shoe brand's iconic Swoosh logo.

To enhance the overall beauty, the sneaker boasts a vibrant red outer sole unit and a classic white AF1 midsole with the "AIR" logo highlighted in red. The Air Force 1 collection includes stickers, playfully called "Solemates," featuring a blend of the Nike logo and Valentine's Day motifs.

According to Sole Retriever, the Air Force 1 Low Valentine's Day "Sole Mates" colorway is set to release on February 4, 2024. The suggested retail price of this shoe, available in children's sizes, is $100 per pair.

These are the five Valentine-themed Nike sneakers dropping in 2024. Sneakerheads who are looking to grab any of these love-filled kicks can keep it locked with the Swoosh official website for more details on these upcoming shoes.