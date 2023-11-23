Nike Air Force 1 Low Ripstop "Oreo” sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Over the course of its history, the Nike Air Force 1 sneaker has been rendered in colorways that range from bright to subdued. Sneakerheads in every region of the world are falling head-over-heels in love with both of these patterns. Because of this, the Swoosh label intends to release a new version of the Air Force 1 shoe incorporating ripstop and rear pulls. The sneaker will be available in the traditional "Oreo" color scheme of black and white.

The Nike Air Force 1 Low Ripstop "Oreo” shoes are predicted to be dropped sometime during the next few weeks, as stated by House of Heat. Note that the confirmed launch date is currently under cover.

These sneakers will be marked with a selling price label of $130 per pair. They will be traded via the online as well as digital sites of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a couple of associated retail chains.

Nike Air Force 1 Low Ripstop "Oreo" sneakers are dressed in black and white hues

Here's another look at the upcoming shoe (Image via Nike)

Nike's most renowned sneaker, the Air Force 1, has always served as a platform for the company's R&D efforts. The Swoosh business releases fresh styles with the onset of each season.

These fresh interpretations may include the addition of one-of-a-kind embellishments, an adjustment to the characteristic Nike checks, or soles that are enhanced for use in the winter.

As we open the year 2024, Swoosh is introducing a version of the Nike Air Force 1 Low that features a semi-seasonal look by inserting ripstop mid-walls along with functional rear pulls onto the shoe. This brand-new design only recently made its public appearance in its initial colorway iteration.

This set, which is decked out in a smooth all-black top, combines traditional leathers with the mesh mid-paneling that has just been implemented, and the mesh extends all the way to the tongue flap for an upgraded look.

A daring white midsole creates a stunning contrast, and it is nicely balanced by the black rubber outer sole units, which are reminiscent of the color palette used for Oreo cookies.

Take a closer look at the tongues of the Nike Air Force 1 (Image via Nike)

Royal blue Swooshes embellish the rear pulls, forefoot sewing, and tongue tag, providing a visual appeal that is intriguing and well-rounded. These royal blue Swooshes add a splash of color and elegance to the overall scheme of the shoe.

According to the company's website, "Swoosh" prioritizes classic design elements to highlight the long history of the product.

“Debuting in 1982 as a basketball must-have, the Air Force 1 came into its own in the '90s. The clean look of the classic white-on-white AF1 was endorsed from the basketball courts to the block and beyond.”

It continues:

“Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 has become an iconic sneaker around the globe. And with over 2000 iterations of this staple, its impact on fashion, music, and sneaker culture can’t be denied.”

In the coming weeks, it is expected that Nike will start selling the brand new "Oreo" model of the Nike Air Force 1 Low Ripstop sneakers that they have created. Downloading the SNKRS app or keeping an eye on the Swoosh website will allow you to receive timely information about the confirmed release dates and the arrival of these sneakers.