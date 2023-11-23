Air Jordan 1 High “UNC” PE sneakers: Everything we know so far

The Jordan Brand and its numbered signature shoes, including the Air Jordan 1, always make sure to acknowledge and celebrate their beginnings at the University of North Carolina. The most recent act of this consisted of presenting the basketball team with a one-of-a-kind Air Jordan 1 High OG basketball shoe.

This Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “UNC” colorway is a player-exclusive (PE) shoe. Therefore, it will not be made available to the general public.

Air Jordan 1 High “UNC” PE sneakers are dressed in themed white and university blue ensemble

Expand Tweet

Without his time practicing basketball at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, Michael Jordan's incredible NBA adventure wouldn't have reached the point where it did.

Despite the fact that it has been almost three decades since Michael Jordan graduated from the University of North Carolina, he still finds time to show his former school some love by creating Jordan Brand goods and even custom footwear.

UNC has just released photographs of its newest player-exclusive sneaker, which is the Air Jordan 1 High, and stems from Jordan Brand. The release of these photos coincides with the commencement of the college basketball tournament in the NCAA.

This is a continuation of the Jordan 1 Low PE that the college was given as a present back in the spring.

This UNC variant of the Jordan 1 High incorporates white and university blue tones throughout the leather structure of the footwear. It is similar to the GR iteration that was released in 1985.

Expand Tweet

The original colorblocking as well as design have been preserved while the University of North Carolina enjoys the luxurious feel of quality leather with ragged edges.

The mudguard, eyestays, Swoosh, collar, and heel are all constructed out of blue leather, whereas the remaining portion of the paneling is formed out of white leather.

The sockliner features additional university blue, which serves as a finishing touch to the white lace set as well as the tongue flap.

Branding features on the right shoe have been changed to reflect the University of North Carolina's emblem, but the wording on the left shoe of trainers remains unchanged. Underfoot is a university blue rubber outer sole unit, which is combined with a white AJ 1 midsole that lies on top of the foot.

Michael Jordan’s Jumpman label underlined the origins of the first signature silhouette in the following manner:

“It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected.”

Expand Tweet

It continues:

“Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential. Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado.”

As already mentioned, this PE version of Air Jordan 1 High “UNC” won’t be offered for sale.

Besides player-exclusive sneakers, Jordan Brand is also gearing up to offer multiple colorways of the Air Jordan 1 High silhouette in the coming year. Stylish iterations, including “Black White,” “Dusted Clay,” “Green Glow,” “Metallic Gold,” and more, are planned for 2024.

These sneakers are projected to drop via the online as well as offline outlets of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a handful of associated retail chains.