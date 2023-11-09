Nike Cortez “Black Suede” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The sneaker market awaits the interesting colorways of Nike Cortez variations, as the shoe brand is incessantly working on the model’s novel iterations. Most recently, another chic “Black Suede” rendition of the stated silhouette appeared online. This latest version will be entirely wrapped in a Black/Sail-Coconut Milk-Team Orange-Black color palette.

The Nike Cortez “Black Suede” rendition is expected to make its debut in Spring 2024, as per Sole Retriever and other sources. Stick around for the confirmed release date of this pair.

These sneakers will be made available for purchase from Nike, SNKRS, and other select retailers both online and in-store. The retail price is fixed at $100 for women's sizes.

Nike Cortez “Black Suede” shoes are combined with contrasting sail tones

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Nike)

The Nike Cortez is drawing a lot of attention from the ladies. Colors like “Fir” and “Muslin” let everyone know that the Cortez hasn't ever left and will not be departing anytime soon.

The Nike Cortez “Black Suede” colorway remains high-quality and visually appealing. The upper part of the shoe is primarily made of black shaggy suede. The interior coating of the leather is sanded or rubbed to create this particular kind of suede. The length as well as the quality of the hair, which appears scruffy and elevated, are the outcomes of the method used.

Sail details, such as the leather Swoosh on the sidewalls along with the rear heel, laces, and nylon tongue, break up the gloomy motif. The Nike Swoosh behind the cursive design on the tongue tag, in addition to the insoles, adds a pop of orange.

A coconut milk-colored herringbone outer sole unit complements a sail-colored foam midsole featuring a black stripe going across the back heel counter.

When it comes to the vast array of trainers available around the world, the Swoosh's Cortez is counted among the most well-acclaimed running shoes. When Nike was founded in 1972, it was identified as Blue Ribbon Sports, and its first product was an athletic shoe.

Bill Bowerman, a pioneer at Nike and a former star athlete coach at the University of Oregon, formulated the shoe.

Sneaker fashion has been popular for almost half a century because of its sleek contours and simplified composition. According to Nike's official website, the first Swoosh model had the following origins and development:

"The Nike Cortez was designed in 1972 by Nike cofounder Bill Bowerman to be lighter and more comfortable than any other. It quickly became the most popular running shoe in the country and has transformed into an unmistakable icon, woven into pop culture history."

Sneakerheads and other curious shoppers can stay tuned to Swoosh’s official site or register on the SNKRS app for timely updates on the precise release date of the Nike Cortez “Black Suede” rendition.

In related news, the Swoosh is also working on other colorways of the Cortez model that surfaced on the internet in recent weeks. Iterations like “Blue Denim Twill,” “Off White/Black,” “Team Red,” and more, along with the themed “Hangul Day” variant, are also getting ready for the near future. These models will also be sold via Nike’s online as well as offline stores.