Nike Dunk Low “Bone Lilac Blue” shoes: Everything we know so far

The Nike Dunk Low inventory has always been at the center of the brand’s design team, especially when it comes to offering new hues and patterns to the model. The Swoosh label is gearing up to broaden the 'kids' selection for Dunks with the addition of an all-new “Bone Lilac Blue” colorway of Nike Dunk Low.

According to early rumors from House of Heat and other sources, the Nike Dunk Low in the hue known as "Bone Lilac Blue" is expected to make its debut on the footwear scene at some point during the following weeks.

Fans will need to wait to get the verified launch dates from Nike, which are being kept secret at the moment. They will be made available on the Nike SNKRS app, in addition to the Nike online store, Nike retail stores, and several other retail outlets that are linked with Nike.

Nike Dunk Low “Bone Lilac Blue” shoes will be offered in kids exclusive sizes

Here's another look at the sneakers (Image via Nike)

The kids' shoe inventory is about to get progressively brighter, as Nike is ready to unveil an entirely fresh installment before the end of the year. This comes at a time when the year has been loaded with thrilling exclusive items for the little-footers, such as multiple Air Max 1s as well as Air Force 1s and an amusing assortment of Dunks.

The uppers of the footwear are constructed out of soft white leather, which acts as a blank slate upon which the rest of the shoe can be crafted. The overlays, which are bone-colored and offer a bit of contrast, help set the scene for the shoe's distinctive combination of colors to take the forefront.

The unconventional color scheme of this Dunk is what makes it stand out from the crowd and makes it a top pick for young people who are into sneaker culture.

Take a closer look at the tongue areas (Image via Nike)

Lilac with a hint of light The design features a playful twist in the form of swooshes as well as laces, and it generates a lot of excitement thanks to the bright blue collars as well as heel reinforcements in the back.

The bright design is finished off with a dash of barely volt that is printed on the rubber outer sole unit to finish off the overall appearance and add the finishing touch of elegance to this unique creation.

There is a dedicated following for Nike Dunk kicks. There have been multiple incarnations of this shoe design over the years, and they've all proven to be timeless classics in their own right. The website features a timeline that highlights the history of Dunk:

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters.”

Here's a detailed look at the heel counters of Nike Dunk Low shoes (Image via Nike)

It continues:

“Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

It is strongly suggested that you keep a lookout for the "Bone Lilac Blue" variant of the Nike Dunk Low, which is scheduled to be introduced in the next weeks. These shoes are expected to be available for purchase.

By registering for the Swoosh site and the SNKRS app, you will be able to catch timely updates on the particular arrival date of these shoes as well as other news.