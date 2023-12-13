Nike Air Force 1 Low “UV Swoosh” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The Nike Air Force 1 Low shoes consistently undergo a plethora of different makeovers in terms of composition and color schemes. Most recently, Nike Inc. added another new element to the stated silhouette in the form of “UV Swoosh.” Boasting all-white base makeup, these shoes feature the color-changing “UV Swoosh.”

The Nike Air Force 1 Low “UV Swoosh” shoes are anticipated to enter the sneaker market sometime during the coming weeks of the following year, as reported by House of Heat. It’s equally important to remember that the official launch date of these shoes is currently under wraps.

These pairs will be offered with a selling price label of $120 per pair. They will be sold via the online as well as offline sites of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a bunch of connected retail shops.

Nike Air Force 1 Low “UV Swoosh” shoes are decked in a triple white ensemble

Here's another look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Nike)

The newest "UV Swoosh" Nike Air Force 1 Low features an overwhelming crisp white tint throughout its silky-smooth leather panels, keeping the silhouette's simple appearance intact. Even though it is evocative of the Air Force 1's timeless appeal, this clean and modest design departs from the worn leather feel of its 2021 heat-changing fabric predecessor.

When the shoe is exposed to ultraviolet light, it displays previously concealed colors. The profile swooshes brighten up in a gentle baby blue, while the tab on the heel transforms into a deep wine red.

An element of awe and humor is injected into the standard layout by this chameleon-like attribute, which results in the creation of an ever-changing appearance that shifts depending on the surrounding environment.

As an accompaniment to these UV-sensitive components, the shoe is embellished with hangtags that are colored with a Marionberry color and have the same burnished texture as the heel tab.

The layout is brought together via the sole device, which is a sun-kissed, semi-translucent outsole. Additionally, the virtually "Triple-White" shoe is adorned with glittery lace dubraes, which add aesthetic appeal.

In the meantime, the Swoosh team emphasizes the origins and history of the Nike Air Force 1 shape in this manner:

“Debuting in 1982 as a basketball must-have, the Air Force 1 came into its own in the '90s. The clean look of the classic white-on-white AF1 was endorsed from the basketball courts to the block and beyond.”

Take a closer look at the heels and tongues of these sneakers (Image via Nike)

It continues:

“Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 has become an iconic sneaker around the globe. And with over 2000 iterations of this staple, its impact on fashion, music, and sneaker culture can’t be denied.”

Be on the lookout for the Nike Air Force 1 Low “UV Swoosh” colorway that will be accessible in the next year. Those curious to get their hands on these shoes are urged to stay tuned to Nike’s official site or utilize the SNKRS app for timely alerts on the launch of the stated sneakers.