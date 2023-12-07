Nike Air Force 1 Low "Layers of Love" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

As we gradually approach the Valentine’s Day celebrations of 2024, the Swoosh label is unveiling an increasing number of appealing sneaker designs created for the occasion. The Nike Air Force 1 Low “Layers of Love” is one such addition to its themed catalog. This complete shoe is decked in a University Red/University Red-Burgundy Crush-Gym Red-Team Red-Pacific Moss palette.

Slated for release on February 13, 2024, the Nike Air Force 1 Low "Layers of Love" will be available for purchase through Nike and other select retailers both online and physical outlets. The retail price of this item is set at $125, and it is available in men's sizes.

Nike Air Force 1 Low “Layers of Love” shoes feature different shades of red

Here's another look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Nike)

One way that Nike plans to celebrate Valentine's Day 2024 is by offering a special edition of the Nike Air Force 1 Low, which will be termed "Layers of Love."

A variety of silhouettes have been reimagined throughout the years, each with its own unique take on the Valentine's Day concept. Nike is carrying on this longstanding custom by introducing the "Layers of Love" variation to its roster for the year 2024.

Additionally, the company will be releasing kid's as well as women's special varieties, along with a Glitter Swoosh AF1 model. Apart from the aforementioned pairs, we also got peeks at the Air Max 1, Dunk Low, Cortez, Vomero 5, and SB Dunk Lows that are themed around Valentine's Day.

This upcoming AF1 is constructed entirely of suede and features a variety of red shades, making it an ideal choice for the month of February, when love is celebrated.

As one moves toward the midfoot panel and heel layering of the shoes, the aesthetic gradually transitions to deeper hues of red, contrasting with lighter tones of red appearing on the tongue, eyestays, and toe at the opening of the arrangement. Both the Swoosh and the lace sets are a reflection of these more vibrant red tones, which accentuate the design as a whole.

Further, there is an interesting contrast established with the addition of Pacific Moss embellishments on the heel discs, which are in line with the vibrant color palette of the insole. In order to achieve an aesthetically pleasing gradient effect, this one-of-a-kind mix of colors has been chosen.

This gradient effect represents the many different layers of love. Ultimately, to finish off the design, the midsole and outer sole unit are both made of burgundy crush rubber.

Take a closer look at the heels (Image via Nike)

The primary site of Swoosh label highlights the origins of the enduring Nike Air Force 1 model in the following manner:

“Debuting in 1982 as a basketball must-have, the Air Force 1 came into its own in the '90s. The clean look of the classic white-on-white AF1 was endorsed from the basketball courts to the block and beyond.”

It continues:

“Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 has become an iconic sneaker around the globe. And with over 2000 iterations of this staple, its impact on fashion, music, and sneaker culture can’t be denied.”

Sneakerheads can mark their calendars for the upcoming Nike Air Force 1 Low “Layers of Love” shoes that will be made available in the coming months of 2024. Those absolutely interested in buying them are strongly advised to stay tuned to Swoosh’s website or install the SNKRS app for regular updates on their arrival.