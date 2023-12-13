Nike Dunk High "Be True To Her School" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The Nike Dunk High sneaker style was recently presented in an entirely novel ensemble, dubbed “Be True to Her School.” This latest colorway of the stylish high-top sneaker appears to be inspired by women’s collegiate basketball.

The Nike Dunk High “Be True To Her School” shoes are expected to enter the sneaker market sometime around the spring season of 2024, as stated by Sneaker Bar Detroit and other sources. Note that the official release date of these shoes is still pending confirmation.

These sneakers will be offered with a selling price label of $120 per pair. They will be sold via the online as well as offline sites of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a bunch of affiliated sellers.

Nike Dunk High "Be True To Her School" sneakers will be offered with hangtags

Here's another look at the upcoming Nike Dunk High sneakers (Image via Nike)

With the official announcement of the Nike Dunk High, the "Be True to Her School" collection from Nike has added a new chapter to its story. A genuine ode to university basketball is incorporated into this most recent iteration, which combines traditional sneaker culture with contemporary sports.

An association to the essence of basketball quickly becomes apparent by the shape of the Dunk High, which is distinguished by its uppers that have a basketball-like texture.

In addition to this texture, there are leather toppings that resemble medical pellets. These overlays add an element of adaptability along with endurance, which is reflective of the spirit of college and university athletes.

The layout is brought back to its origins by the college-style marking that is imprinted on the tongue flap. This gives the overall look a sense of legitimacy and a touch of nostalgia.

Conversely to the bumpy and leather components, the midfoot Swoosh, the laces, and the midsoles all feature dazzling white embellishments that are strategically placed. This color contrast does double duty: it enhances the design's aesthetic value and makes the prominent colors stand out, creating a more coherent overall look.

The specifics go beyond that, though. The interior of the shoe features unique graphic insoles that create a more personal narrative, connecting the user to the illustrious history and long-standing institution of college basketball.

An additional layer of symbolism is added to the shoes by this component, elevating them to a level that goes beyond merely being a fashion statement.

The Nike Dunk roots and their journey so far in the world of sneakers are outlined by the Swoosh label’s official web page as,

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters.”

Take a closer look at these sneakers (Image via Nike)

It further continues as follows:

“Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

Be on the lookout for the planned Nike Dunk High “Be True to Her School” colorway that will be accessible in the coming year. Those curious to get their hands on these shoes are urged to stay tuned to the brand’s online site or its SNKRS app for regular alerts on their arrival.