 “He doing life”: Young Thug’s trial to include 250 witnesses against the rapper, internet reacts

The 31-year-old rapper from Atlanta, Young Thug has been in the news lately as he requested a for quick trial in his ongoing RICO case over his label YSL. He filed court documents with Fulton County Clerk regarding this case. Amidst this, it has come to light that the ongoing trial in Georgia has a list of over 250 new witnesses that they plan to call in during Young Thug's upcoming trial. This news was shared by Daily Loud on Twitter.

For those unaware, Jeffery Lamar Williams, who is professionally known as Young Thug was put behind bars in May 2022 over his label YSL. The prosecutors called YSL a criminal street gang and further accused Williams of being the leader of this gang. In 2022, Young Thug and 27 others were indicted for being the alleged members of a criminal gang. Moreover, Thug's defense team denied these allegations and said that YSL is just a label.

However, as the news about Georgia bringing up a list of over 250 new witnesses came to light, several social media users reacted to it. One of the internet users @Peggykelsede reacted to this by saying, "He doing life."

Social media users reacted to the news of Young Thug's trial to include 250 witnesses

As internet users came across the news of Young Thug's trial to include 250 new witnesses, they started sharing their thoughts about it. Several social media users reacted by saying, "What is this, Hitler's case??" Others reacted by saying, "This trial is going to take forever."

In May 2022 Williams was indicted and he was charged for violating Gerogia's RICO act and for getting involved in a street gang. In the 88-page indictment, it was also mentioned about the lyrics of Williams' song and the rapper is now facing a total of eight different charges.

What is Georgia's RICO Act?

Williams has been arrested under Georgia's strict RICO act. The Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) is part of the US Federal law. This act was adopted in 1980 and states that if a person is found to have committed a racketeering crime then, as per the law, the guilty person can be imprisoned for up to 20 years.

Other than this the authority can accuse several people in the same circle, even if one of them committed or was involved in the crime. Moreover, Young Thug has pleaded not guilty to all the cases under which he was arrested in 2022.

William's attorney told ABC News that the rapper has not committed any crime and they are set to fight this case ethically.