Why was Eleni Cavalcante arrested? Danelo Cavalcante's sister arrested as escaped Pennsylvania inmate still at large 

On Sunday, September 10, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement Officials confirmed that Eleni Cavalcante has been arrested and faces deportation. According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, Eleni Cavalcante is the sister of 34-year-old Danelo Cavalcante, a convicted murderer who escaped a Pennsylvania prison on August 31.

Trigger warning: This article refers to a homicide investigation. Readers' discretion is advised.

Expand Tweet

While officials did not confirm whether Eleni Cavalcante is suspected of helping her brother, they said that she may have connections to people who were aware of Danelo Cavalcante's location. While officials did not confirm the exact nature of the charges that the escapee's sister is facing, they did note that there are 'immigration issues'.

How is Eleni Cavalcante connected to her brother's case?

As per Forbes magazine, Danelo Cavalcante was convicted in the 2021 murder of his girlfriend, Deborah Brandao. During the trial, Eleni Cavalcante's boyfriend, Francisco Lima, testified in the trial.

Lima claimed that prior to the murder of Brandao, the convicted had given him money to deliver to Eleni Cavalcante. As a result of this, officials believed that the sister may have some knowledge of her brothers activities.

Expand Tweet

On August 21, 2023, Danelo Cavalcante escaped from Chester County Prison. According to officials, they canvassed a wooded area near the prison, but found no sign of the suspect. Officers believe that Cavalcante may have escaped from the vicinity in a van he had stolen from a Longwood Garden Baily's Dairy.

George Bivens, the Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Colonel, described how Danelo Cavalcante managed to elude authorities. Bivens remarked:

“I don’t know how he got over there. I wish I did. ... No perimeter is 100% secure. We do the best we can. Most times we’re able to secure it adequately.”

In the aftermath of the escape, the convicted killer reportedly attempted to contact two former co-workers. Upon realizing that he was trying to get the help of his former associates, officials formally detained his sister.

Bevins described the officials' rationale behind arresting Eleni Cavalcante. He said that while they had no evidence of the woman aiding her brother, they were attempting to neutralize any sources that the escapee may attempt to use to his advantage:

"I'm not going to comment on what assistance he may or may not be receiving, but we take steps to try and minimize or eliminate that assistance and that's exactly what we've done up until this point."

Expand Tweet

Bevins said in an official press release that Danelo Cavalcante has made several attempts to change his appearance. He also urged civilians not to approach Cavalcante since the 34-year-old is considered armed and dangerous.

Instead, he advised civilians to call 911 or inform the Pennsylvania State Police.