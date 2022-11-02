What did Kendall Howard do? Manhunt underway for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect who shot New Jersey cops

Authorities are actively pursuing a suspect, Kendall Howard, who is on the run after opening fire on two police officers in New Jersey.

On Tuesday, November 1, Kendall Howard, a 30-year-old East Orange man, shot two police officers questioning him outside an apartment building regarding an incident that occurred last month.

Authorities have urged the public to be on the lookout for Howard, deemed "armed and dangerous" after he fled the scene, shooting one of the officers in the face, with the bullet traveling down to his shoulder. The second officer was shot in the leg. The injured officers were taken to an area hospital and are expected to recover.

Anthony DiLorenzo @ADiLorenzoTV WANTED: Kendall Howard, 30, of East Orange by @NewarkNJPolice after allegedly shooting two officers yesterday on Van Velsor Pl. He's considered armed and dangerous. Call 911 if you see him. @PIX11News WANTED: Kendall Howard, 30, of East Orange by @NewarkNJPolice after allegedly shooting two officers yesterday on Van Velsor Pl. He's considered armed and dangerous. Call 911 if you see him. @PIX11News https://t.co/YKQUmcFbmN

New Jersey officers warned that Howard, who goes by the name "Book," is still at large and added that the suspect has been charged with attempted murder, unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Kendall Howard shot the officers and ran inside a building

On Tuesday afternoon, Kendall Howard, 30, shot two Newark Police officers who were trying to question him. The interrogation was with regard to a tip received from a citizen who recognized Howard as the suspect involved in a shooting in October.

njdotcom @njdotcom Mayor Ras Baraka held a press conference on Tuesday evening after two officers were shot by a gunman reportedly on a roof of a building in Newark, N.J. Baraka said both officers were in stable condition. Mayor Ras Baraka held a press conference on Tuesday evening after two officers were shot by a gunman reportedly on a roof of a building in Newark, N.J. Baraka said both officers were in stable condition. https://t.co/ILknRpxkLr

When officers arrived at the building located at Avenue and Van Velsor Place, they found the suspect outside the parking lot, where a violent interaction with him morphed into a crime scene after Howard shot the officers and ran inside the building. The building was reportedly surrounded by law enforcement.

In a press conference, Mayor Ras Baraka said that before shots were fired, the officers reportedly issued a few commands to Howard, who refused to comply and instead pulled a weapon out at the scene.

Howard then took cover inside the building, from where he later escaped, eluding the law enforcement officers surrounding the scene.

In a press conference, Director of Public Safety Fritz Frage commented on the incident, stating that the suspect might have escaped through one of the many exit points around the building.

He further added:

"It's an open-air area, there are fire escapes. At some point in time, you must have exited the building."

New Jersey Governor issues statement while Kendall Howard remains on the run

Governor Phil Murphy @GovMurphy We are praying for the speedy recovery of two police officers who were shot and injured in the line of duty today in Newark.



I am grateful to those who are working around the clock to ensure that the perpetrator of this heinous crime is apprehended and brought to justice. We are praying for the speedy recovery of two police officers who were shot and injured in the line of duty today in Newark.I am grateful to those who are working around the clock to ensure that the perpetrator of this heinous crime is apprehended and brought to justice.

Governor Phil Murphy tweeted his statement responding to the incident that injured officers and prompted a manhunt for the suspect still at large.

The statement read:

"We are praying for the speedy recovery of two police officers who were shot and injured in the line of duty today in Newark. I am grateful to those who are working around the clock to ensure that the perpetrator of this heinous crime is apprehended and brought to justice."

Police have asked the public to call law enforcement with any information relating to the whereabouts of the suspect, described as 6-foot-3 inches tall, 180 to 200 pounds, with brown eyes.

