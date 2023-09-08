Where was Christopher Haynes last seen? Manhunt underway for escaped prisoner from DC hospital

On Wednesday, September 6, prisoner Christopher Haynes reportedly escaped from police custody while in George Washington University Hospital. As per WJLA, Haynes had been transported to the hospital by Washington authorities after he complained about an ankle injury. Officials claim that before he could be secured on a gurney, he assaulted an official and fled from the premises.

According to CNN, the 30-year-old suspect was in custody for his alleged connection to a homicide case. Officials claim that on August 12, Christopher Haynes gunned down two people, killing one of them. He is considered dangerous, and officials have urged the public not to confront him directly.

The timeline of the allegations against Christopher Haynes

According to ABC, Christopher Haynes first faced criminal allegations in 2020, when he attempted to ride a bicycle into multiple Prince William County police officers. He emerged on the radar of police officers once more in August 2023, when he allegedly shot two people on the 1500 block of Kenilworth Avenue, Washington DC. While one of the victims was critically injured, the other was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Wednesday, September 6, 2023, Christopher Haynes was arrested for the August shooting. Officials formally charged him with the non-fatal shooting of the surviving victim, and the homicide of 33-year-old Virginia man Brent Hayward. While he was being processed, Haynes told authorities that he had an ankle injury.

In response, officials took Christopher Haynes to a local hospital, where they removed one handcuff so they could attach it to the gurney. However, he reportedly struggled with officers before fleeing from the room. Within 20 minutes following the escape, officials shut down the George Washington University Hospital to search for the suspect. However, at approximately 8:30 p.m., police officers ultimately determined that he had left the building.

On Thursday, September 7, officials held a press conference in order to announce the manhunt for Haynes. They stated that in the wake of the escape, multiple law enforcement agencies launched a wide-ranging search for the homicide suspect.

They reported that the hunt for Haynes will involve DC police, the US Marshal Service, and the FBI. The DC Metropolitan Police have announced that $25,000 is available for anyone who can provide information regarding the suspect. The FBI has announced an award of $10,000.

In a statement by the police, Haynes was described as a black man with shoulder-length dreads. He was last seen leaving the hospital in a white jumpsuit and one red shoe. However, noting that he may have gotten rid of the prison uniform, police officers added that he was wearing a black t-shirt and gray shorts underneath.