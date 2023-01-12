What happened to Karon Blake? DC police deny ‘race’ rumors surrounding Washington teen’s death

On Saturday, January 7, 13-year-old Karon Blake was shot dead in the northeastern part of Washington. Amidst serious rumors about the shooting, on Tuesday, January 10, Chief Robert Contee attempted to dispel some of the "assumptions" regarding the case.

Speaking for the first time about the shooting of Karon Blake, which took place over the weekend, the police chief said,

"There's been too much misinformation swirling around this incident, too many people have made assumptions about this case, and it is unfair to the grieving family. Spreading of inaccurate information is dangerous, reckless, and has the potential to adversely impact the investigation and the relationships in our community."

Matthew Torres @News_MTorres An impassioned Chief Robert Contee frustrated by misinformation swirling following the death of 13-year-old Karon Blake. He said the man living in the neighborhood who shot Blake was not a law enforcement member. @wusa9 An impassioned Chief Robert Contee frustrated by misinformation swirling following the death of 13-year-old Karon Blake. He said the man living in the neighborhood who shot Blake was not a law enforcement member. @wusa9 https://t.co/e11Q0FIcOW

While the police chief acknowledged the public's interest in Karon Blake's death, he said that sharing specific information while the investigation is active could jeopardize the integrity of the case.

Robert Contee further stated that it was not unusual for law enforcement to conceal identities during sensitive investigations. He also confirmed that the man suspected of pulling the trigger is a black man who is not in law enforcement, but has a concealed carry permit and a legally registered firearm.

Contee said:

"People are making allegations centered around race, and that is wrong."

On Tuesday evening, protestors bearing placards gathered near Quincy Street to demand justice for Karon Blake.

Alex Dodds @alexgdodds The person who killed Karon Blake shot him multiple times. There is no indication Karon was armed.



Descriptors like "homeowner" function only to make us sympathize with the shooter, and are irrelevant and inappropriate. The person who killed Karon Blake shot him multiple times. There is no indication Karon was armed.Descriptors like "homeowner" function only to make us sympathize with the shooter, and are irrelevant and inappropriate.

Karon Blake was reportedly confronted by a homeowner and accused of breaking into cars

A 13-year-old boy was fatally shot in the 1000 block of Quincy Street Northeast for allegedly trying to break into parked vehicles. His death has led to an uproar as people question whether a teenager deserves to die for causing damage to property.

Lindsay Watts @LindsayAWatts Karon Blake, 13, was shot & killed by a NE man who tells police he saw him breaking into cars early Sat.



Tonight Karon’s school shared photos of him, describing him as a quiet & inquisitive 6th grader who loved football & fashion. Police have not yet id’d or charged shooter. 1/2 Karon Blake, 13, was shot & killed by a NE man who tells police he saw him breaking into cars early Sat.Tonight Karon’s school shared photos of him, describing him as a quiet & inquisitive 6th grader who loved football & fashion. Police have not yet id’d or charged shooter. 1/2 https://t.co/XwmZlqXwt9

According to an earlier report by the Metro police, Karon Blake was confronted by a homeowner in the area while the teenager was allegedly breaking into vehicles parked along the street. Law enforcement further added that the victim and the suspect were involved in an "interaction" before the man aimed a gun and fatally shot Blake.

The alleged shooter was reportedly performing CPR on Blake when police arrived at the scene. He later succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital. Police have refused to divulge certain information to the public, including how many times Blake was shot or exactly where.

Evidence gathered will be presented to a grand jury, which will then decide on the charges, if any. Sean Long, who identified himself as Karon Blake's grandfather, told Fox 5 DC:

"It’s just sad. It don’t make no sense. Kids – I know kids out here wild’n out. They killing each other, black on black crime, but getting into a car or taking someone out of a person’s car, you don’t deserve to get killed."

VM3 Media @Vm3Media They were chanting “No Justice No Sleep” outside of the person’s house that killed Karon Blake in Brookland, near the Turkey Thicket Recreation Center They were chanting “No Justice No Sleep” outside of the person’s house that killed Karon Blake in Brookland, near the Turkey Thicket Recreation Center https://t.co/tZIT6h1WHL

The teenager's family is asking for the immediate arrest of the shooter responsible for Blake's death.

