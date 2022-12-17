London concert crush: 3 people in critical condition following Asake concert incident

Eight people were injured, and at least three were in critical condition after a suspected crowd crush in London on December 16, 2022, during Afrobeats artist Asake’s concert. The concert, which lasted for only 10 minutes, took place at London’s O2 Academy Brixton.

The local police, in a statement on Twitter, noted that eight people were hospitalized after sustaining injuries caused by a stampede during the concert. They were reportedly rushed to the hospital after officers performed CPR.

The authorities further noted that two attendees were treated by fire service and paramedic teams at the venue. The emergency services reportedly entered the concert venue after it was reported that multiple people entered it without tickets. Videos showed chaos at the venue, causing people to run and push their way from the front entrance gates.

London police arrest one person after suspected crowd crush during Asake’s concert

According to a report by the Evening Standard, the police revealed that they arrested a person after the suspected crowd crush. The publication cited officer Commander Colin Wingrove, who noted that the arrest came after a police officer was assaulted during Thursday’s incident.

The three people currently hospitalized in critical condition are aged 21, 23, and 33.

A woman narrated her experience to the Standard, noting that she was pushed from behind and later rescued by a man. She said:

“I was going into the concert and I was crushed from behind. The crowd was insane. I fell down, they were stepping on my head. I couldn’t breathe. There was a woman next to me in a very bad way as well. A security guard was also injured and a pregnant woman outside being resuscitated.”

She further added, noting:

“I thought I’d taken my last breath, I’m still getting flashbacks. I had more than 10 people on top of me. A man pulled me out. I woke up in the back of an ambulance, I was so scared. It was horrendous.”

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, in a tweet, said:

“My thoughts are with all those affected by the awful incident in Brixton last night. Eight people were taken to hospital, with four in a critical condition. An urgent investigation is already underway. I remain in close contact with the Met Commissioner & emergency services.”

What did Asake say about the incident?

In a statement on Instagram, Asake said his heart was with those injured and that he prayed for their recovery. Read the complete statement below.

Asake is currently on tour in support of his debut album, Mr Money with the Vibe. The album featured hit singles, including Terminator, Peace Be Unto You, and the Sungba remix with fellow Nigerian artist Burna Boy. The album received critical praise and peaked atop the Nigeria TurnTable chart. Earlier in the year, the artist released his EP, Ololade, and became the brand ambassador for the cryptocurrency platform, Roqqu.

