Who was Mohsen Shekari? Execution of Mahsa Amini protestor sparks widespread outrage

Iranian protestor Mohsen Shekari was executed on Thursday, December 8, 2022, for his involvement in the ongoing protest against the tragic death of Mahsa Amini. The execution comes a month after a Revolutionary Court found Mohsen Shekari guilty on November 1, for blocking the main road during a protest in Tehran and allegedly wounding a paramilitary force officer with a weapon in September.

Mohsen Shekari, 23, was the first protestor to be executed in the nationwide dissent that erupted after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was arrested and beaten by "morality police'' for "violating" hijab laws in Iran in mid-September.

#IranRevolution The IR executed #Mohsen_Shekari , a detainee who was arrested for blocking the street during recent protests in Iran. Innocent Iranian protesters are being tortured & executed in jail. Stop mass executions with crippling sanctions. The IR executed #Mohsen_Shekari, a detainee who was arrested for blocking the street during recent protests in Iran. Innocent Iranian protesters are being tortured & executed in jail. Stop mass executions with crippling sanctions.#MahsaAmini#IranRevolution https://t.co/j5sczxVpED

As per the BBC, Shekari was arrested on September 25 for blocking Tehran's Sattar Khan Street and injuring an individual from a paramilitary force called Basij Resistance with a machete. The paramilitary force was deployed to end the protest in the area at the time.

Mohsen Shekari was convicted of "enmity against God"

ثنا ابراهیمی | Sana Ebrahimi @__Injaneb96 #MohsenShekari was executed for protesting against the terrorist regime. The government has publicly said that they are not going to cooperate with the fact finding mission. When are you going to open your eyes and see the monster they are? How many more people should die? #MohsenShekari was executed for protesting against the terrorist regime. The government has publicly said that they are not going to cooperate with the fact finding mission. When are you going to open your eyes and see the monster they are? How many more people should die? https://t.co/8RfYgNVim3

As per the BBC, citing the judiciary's Mizan news agency, on November 1, 2022, Mohsen Shekari was convicted of "moharebeh" (enmity against God) after the Revolutionary Court determined that he drew a weapon "with the intention of killing, causing terror and disturbing the order and security of society."

The court carried out the first execution after the Supreme Court upheld the verdict on November 20, after Shekari appealed the judgment issued by the Revolutionary Court. It should be noted that so far, ten other people have been sentenced to death by Revolutionary Courts on similar charges after they were deemed dissenters who participated in nationwide protests.

Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam @iranhr Iranian authorities have executed a protester, sentenced to death in show trials without any due process.His charges: Moharebeh“ for closing the street and injuring an officer with a knife. His name is #MohsenShekari - He was hanged early this morning. #IranRevolution2022 Iranian authorities have executed a protester, sentenced to death in show trials without any due process.His charges: Moharebeh“ for closing the street and injuring an officer with a knife. His name is #MohsenShekari - He was hanged early this morning. #IranRevolution2022

Shekari's execution has sparked worldwide condemnation, including from the director of the Norway-based group Iran Human Rights, Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam, who described the court proceedings as a "show trial" and tweeted:

Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam @iranhr #IranProtests2022 Execution of #MohsenShekari must be me with STRONG reactions otherwise we will be facing daily executions of protesters. This execution must have rapid practical consequences internationally #StopExecutionsInIran Execution of #MohsenShekari must be me with STRONG reactions otherwise we will be facing daily executions of protesters. This execution must have rapid practical consequences internationally #StopExecutionsInIran #IranProtests2022

Iranian journalist and activist, Masih Alinejad, also rebuked the government’s actions saying:

“Mohsen gave his life for freedom. He wanted a normal life. One more brave soul killed by this b****y regime.”

Mohsen gave his life for freedom. He wanted a normal life. One more brave soul killed by this bloody regime



#IranRevolution He was only 23 years old. This morning, just before sunrise, the Islamist regime in Iran executed #MohsenShekari , a protester they had arrested in #Tehran Mohsen gave his life for freedom. He wanted a normal life. One more brave soul killed by this bloody regime He was only 23 years old. This morning, just before sunrise, the Islamist regime in Iran executed #MohsenShekari, a protester they had arrested in #TehranMohsen gave his life for freedom. He wanted a normal life. One more brave soul killed by this bloody regime#IranRevolution https://t.co/SapAcpeiqp

The protests against the Iranian government erupted after the death of Mahsa Amini, who was detained by morality police on September 13, 2022, for allegedly “improperly” wearing a hijab. Amini died after she was beaten by the police while in custody.

#MohsenShekari His crime was only protesting for freedom and closing the street, but the dictator regime of the Islamic Republic executed 23-year-old "Mohsen Shekhari" today, December 8. His crime was only protesting for freedom and closing the street, but the dictator regime of the Islamic Republic executed 23-year-old "Mohsen Shekhari" today, December 8.#IranRevolution #MohsenShekari https://t.co/lRtTIYE17H

The protests led by women thwarted the country’s archaic laws established in the 1970s that required them to wear hijabs in public. As per the Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA), the protests, in which at least 475 protesters have been killed and 18,240 have been detained, have spread to 160 cities in all 31 of the country's provinces, threatening to topple the Iranian government.

