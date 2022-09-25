WATCH: Video shows Mahsa Amini’s father refusing to allow prayers over her body amid ongoing protests over suspicious death

On September 13, 22-year-old Mahsa Amini was detained by the 'Guidance Patrol' of Iran who found fault with the way she was wearing her hijab. When questioned by her brother, they informed him that Mahsa was being taken away for an hour of "re-education."

Later, however, Amini left the police station in an ambulance and passed away after being in a coma for three days.

Her father, Amjad Amini, has accused the Tehran authorities of covering-up his daughter's death. He claimed that witnesses told him that she was beaten in police custody.

Amidst his growing accusations against the Iranian government, Amjad Amini forbade the mullah from performing any Islamic prayer over the dead body of his daughter. In a now viral video, the grieving father is heard saying:

"Your Islam denounced her, now you’ve come to pray over her? Aren’t you ashamed of yourself? You killed her for two strands of hair! … Take your Islam and go."

Emily Schrader - אמילי שריידר @emilykschrader Father of Mahsa Amini refuses to allow Islamic prayers over body of Mahsa. He's says to the mullah who's praying over her:

Authorities claimed that Mahsa Amini had a heart attack while she was at the "re-education" center and was immediately taken to a hospital. According to Al Jazeera, state television reported:

"Unfortunately, she died and her body was transferred to the medical examiner's office."

Mahsa Amini's family, however, have refuted the version of events that were fed to them by government officials. They said that she didn't have any pre-existing heart conditions, nor had she undergone any surgery in her life.

Masih Alinejad 🏳️ @AlinejadMasih Islamic Republic killed this woman to enforce hijab.



After days in a coma, source said “Mahsa Amini, 22, died today”.



She was beaten up by morality police because of wearing “bad hijab”.



In a country where women have to follow very strict clothing rules, Amini's suspicious death has enraged a majority of the Iranian populace. Thousands of Iranian women have taken to the streets to protest against Amini's death while in custody.

Christiane Amanpour @amanpour



"We’re hearing words but no action” from the international community. “The Iranian people are fed up,” says @hdagres . “We’re actually seeing Iranian women take off their headscarves… and yell from the top of their lungs that they no longer want an Islamic Republic."We’re hearing words but no action” from the international community. “The Iranian people are fed up,” says @hdagres. “We’re actually seeing Iranian women take off their headscarves… and yell from the top of their lungs that they no longer want an Islamic Republic."We’re hearing words but no action” from the international community. https://t.co/DUxjtbwVfZ

Mahsa Amini's family points fingers at authorities as the country rages against a regressive government

Just days before she started her classes at university, Mahsa Amini died in police custody. The 22-year-old Kurdish girl from Saqez was on a family trip to the city of Tehran when she was stopped by the Iranian 'morality police,' formally known as the Gasht-e Ershad, for dressing 'inappropriately'.

Golnaz Esfandiari @GEsfandiari

#Mahsa_Amini #مهسا_امینی #OpIran



Woman without a scarf standing calmly in front of security forces reportedly in the Iranian city of Ghazvin Woman without a scarf standing calmly in front of security forces reportedly in the Iranian city of Ghazvin #Mahsa_Amini #مهسا_امینی #OpIran https://t.co/9baQhPdIes

At the detention center, she reportedly suffered a heart attack which sent her into a coma, which ultimately caused her death. However, her family reportedly never saw her autopsy report or her body in the hospital. They saw Amini's body after it was completely wrapped up for the funeral and only her bruised feet and face were visible.

When asked about her injured feet, the doctors did not provide Mahsa Amini's family with any answers and according to the BBC, her father said:

"There were bruises on her feet. I asked the doctors to examine her feet...They ignored me. They are now lying."

According to Amjad Amini, this is not the only thing Tehran officials are lying about. The director general of forensic medicine in Tehran province said that Amini had undergone brain surgery at the age of eight.

However, her father claims that his daughter never underwent any such procedure. He says that Mahsa hadn't been to the hospital in the last 22 years other than for "a few cold-related sicknesses." He added that she never had any surgery.

Further, Amini claimed that witnesses had told them that his daughter was subjected to physical violence by the morality police. Over the past few days, Iran has witnessed violence and rage as women have publicly burnt their hijabs and cut their hair in a valiant show of defiance.

Golnaz Esfandiari @GEsfandiari



#مهسا_امینی

Unprecedented scenes in Iran: woman sits on top of utility box and cuts her hair in main square in Kerman to protest death of Mahsa Amini after her arrest by the morality police. People clap their hands and chant “Death to the dictator.” Unprecedented scenes in Iran: woman sits on top of utility box and cuts her hair in main square in Kerman to protest death of Mahsa Amini after her arrest by the morality police. People clap their hands and chant “Death to the dictator.” #مهسا_امینی https://t.co/2oyuKV80Ac

An inquiry into Mahsa Amini's death was ordered by Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, who found himself in an unfavorable situation when an interview with anchor Christiane Amanpour was canceled when she refused to wear a hijab.

