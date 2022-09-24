"It's savagery, it's horrific, it's medieval" - Jake Paul stands with the women of Iran, urges athletes to protest against "stripping of basic human rights"

Jake Paul has decided to weigh in on the protests being held in Iran at the moment. The protests were a retaliation over the death of Mahsa Amini, who was brutally murdered for violating a dresscode issued by the 'morality police'.

Amini was killed over an issue with her hijab, a garment traditionally worn around the head by women in Iran. She was arrested by the police and then severely beaten. Her death has caused outrage in the country.

Jake Paul took to Twitter to call on anyone with a public platform to raise awareness about the events taking place in Iran. 'The Problem Child' is managed by an Iranian, and said that once he became aware of the problems in Iran, he had to speak up:

"It's savagery, it's horrific, it's medieval. It's not who we are as a society today, and awareness needs to be spread about this. Things need to change, our society needs to change. Our basic human rights are being stripped from us right in front of our eyes."

See the tweet below:

Jake Paul @jakepaul



To all creators, boxers, athletes - please join me & speak up.



Thank you to my manager for making me aware of what’s happening in his country of birth.



For #Mahsa_Amini and the people of Iran who are standing up for their freedom. You will be heard.

Paul is known for his antagonistic and provocative behavior, particularly towards Dana White and the UFC. But 'The Problem Child' seems to be talking from the heart on this occasion.

Jake Paul accuses Eddie Hearn and Matchroom of corruption, Hearn responds

Jake Paul recently accused Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing of corruption. Paul claimed that the company have been paying judge Glenn Feldman to score fights unfairly. The accusations came during an interview with IFL TV, but the video has since been taken offline.

Eddie Hearn was being interviewed by pro boxing fans at an event in Nottingham, and was asked to react to Paul's comments. Hearn did not mince his words:

"In certain ways Jake Paul's good for boxing. What he said the other night, was completely outrageous and he will take those words back. We take this sport very seriously, we take our integrity very seriously, we take the future of the sport seriously. He can come in and mess around, and say this and say that, but what he said was outrageous."

Watch the video below from 3:30:

Eddie Hearn and 'The Problem Child' have previously worked as partners for a boxing event, and it will be interesting to see if Paul's comments have spoiled their working relationship at all.

