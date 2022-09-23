Christiane Amanpour's religion explored as Iran's president cancels interview with CNN anchor over refusal to wear hijab 

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi cancelled an interview with CNN correspondent Christiane Amanpour in New York after she refused to wear a headscarf.

The cancellation comes on the heels of the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was arrested and beaten by "morality police" for violating hijab laws in Iran. In a series of tweets, Christiane Amanpour said that she had scheduled an interview with the president, who was in New York to attend the United Nations general assembly and that she planned to ask him questions about a variety of topics, including the protests that have erupted in his country since Amini's death.

Women across Iran are protesting the country’s laws that require them to wear a hijab in public.

Christiane Amanpour @amanpour And so we walked away. The interview didn’t happen. As protests continue in Iran and people are being killed, it would have been an important moment to speak with President Raisi. 7/7 And so we walked away. The interview didn’t happen. As protests continue in Iran and people are being killed, it would have been an important moment to speak with President Raisi. 7/7 https://t.co/kMFyQY99Zh

Forty minutes after the interview was scheduled to commence in New York, an aide to the president reportedly approached Amanpour, a practitioner of three religions, and asked her to wear a hijab. He reportedly told her that it was a matter of faith and respect and alluded to the current protests in Iran and the obvious optics tethered to the situation.

Christiane Amanpour declined the request and said,

“I politely declined. We are in New York, where there is no law or tradition regarding headscarves. I pointed out that no previous Iranian president has required this when I have interviewed them outside Iran.”

Christiane Amanpour @amanpour I politely declined. We are in New York, where there is no law or tradition regarding headscarves. I pointed out that no previous Iranian president has required this when I have interviewed them outside Iran. 4/7 I politely declined. We are in New York, where there is no law or tradition regarding headscarves. I pointed out that no previous Iranian president has required this when I have interviewed them outside Iran. 4/7

When the aide persisted and said that the interview would not proceed without her acquiescing to the request, Amanpour did not falter and added that she couldn't agree to it given the “unprecedented and unexpected condition.”

Christiane Amanpour refused faith to get in the way of journalistic integrity

Christiane Amanpour, a British-Iranian journalist, was raised in Tehran for a few years. Her father was a Muslim and her mother was Catholic. Amanpour's life in Tehran predated the 1979 Islamic revolution. Her memory of Iran is vastly different from the violent country it has morphed into in the last few decades. Amanpour, now married to a Jewish man, practices all three faiths and believes that they have all taught her that different faiths can co-exist.

In a statement to belief.net she said:

“My mother is Catholic, my father Muslim and so I’ve grown up with both faiths – and I happen to be married to a man who’s Jewish. So, I have all three faiths running right through my immediate family. It taught me tolerance. It taught me that all three faiths can exist together because we have so much in common.”

While Amanpour respects all religions, she did not let it hinder her journalistic integrity.

Christiane Amanpour receives praise on social media after refusing to wear a hijab

After Christiane Amanpour walked away from an interview when asked to wear a hijab, social media erupted with praise for the journalist. The significance of her refusal was not lost on people across the world.

U.S. Journalist Omid Memarian tweeted:

“Thank you, @amanpour, for standing up to a bully, refusing to wear a headscarf as a precondition 4 an interview w Raisi. It’s appalling that he thinks he can force the repressive mandatory hijab in NYC, when millions are protesting against it in Iran. #MahsaAmini”

Omid Memarian @Omid_M #مهسا_امینی Thank you, @amanpour , for standing up to a bully, refusing to wear a headscarf as a precondition 4 an interview w Raisi. It’s appalling that he thinks he can force the repressive mandatory hijab in NYC, when millions are protesting against it in Iran. #MahsaAmini Thank you, @amanpour, for standing up to a bully, refusing to wear a headscarf as a precondition 4 an interview w Raisi. It’s appalling that he thinks he can force the repressive mandatory hijab in NYC, when millions are protesting against it in Iran. #MahsaAmini #مهسا_امینی https://t.co/DB9kfYdEw0

Another tweet from human rights activist Hillel Neuer said:

“Bravo, Christiane @Amanpour, for refusing the Iranian regime’s insane demand that you put on a Hijab in New York City as a condition to interview their president, and for your principled solidarity with the women of Iran now being crushed by the regime and their morality police.”

Hillel Neuer @HillelNeuer Christiane Amanpour @amanpour The aide made it clear that the interview would not happen if I did not wear a headscarf. He said it was “a matter of respect,” and referred to “the situation in Iran” - alluding to the protests sweeping the country. 5/7 The aide made it clear that the interview would not happen if I did not wear a headscarf. He said it was “a matter of respect,” and referred to “the situation in Iran” - alluding to the protests sweeping the country. 5/7 Bravo, Christiane @Amanpour, for refusing the Iranian regime’s insane demand that you put on a Hijab in New York City as a condition to interview their president, and for your principled solidarity with the women of Iran now being crushed by the regime and their morality police. twitter.com/amanpour/statu… Bravo, Christiane @Amanpour, for refusing the Iranian regime’s insane demand that you put on a Hijab in New York City as a condition to interview their president, and for your principled solidarity with the women of Iran now being crushed by the regime and their morality police. twitter.com/amanpour/statu…

Many others praised Amanpour's decision to withdraw from the interview on Twitter. Several tweets read,

Missouri Modern @MissouriModern



CNN's Christiane Amanpour says she pulled out of interview with Iran's president after he demanded she wear a headscarf BOLD. Thank you @amanpour . You are an icon. It would have been his pleasure to have been interviewed by you.CNN's Christiane Amanpour says she pulled out of interview with Iran's president after he demanded she wear a headscarf yahoo.com/entertainment/… via @Yahoo BOLD. Thank you @amanpour. You are an icon. It would have been his pleasure to have been interviewed by you. CNN's Christiane Amanpour says she pulled out of interview with Iran's president after he demanded she wear a headscarf yahoo.com/entertainment/… via @Yahoo

Tibor M. Kalman @kalmantibs



Bravo, 🕊️ Christiane Amanpour refused to wear a headscarf for an interview in NY with Iranian President Raisi, to discuss widescale protests in Iran for women's rights. The tumult began over an Iranian woman's brutal murder for...not wearing a headscarf.Bravo, @amanpour 🕊️ Christiane Amanpour refused to wear a headscarf for an interview in NY with Iranian President Raisi, to discuss widescale protests in Iran for women's rights. The tumult began over an Iranian woman's brutal murder for...not wearing a headscarf. Bravo, @amanpour 🙏💐🏆❤️🕊️ https://t.co/GcxhU81BzR

Bahman Kalbasi @BahmanKalbasi #مهساامینی twitter.com/amanpour/statu… Christiane Amanpour @amanpour Protests are sweeping Iran & women are burning their hijabs after the death last week of Mahsa Amini, following her arrest by the “morality police”. Human rights groups say at least 8 have been killed. Last night, I planned to ask President Raisi about all this and much more. 1/7 Protests are sweeping Iran & women are burning their hijabs after the death last week of Mahsa Amini, following her arrest by the “morality police”. Human rights groups say at least 8 have been killed. Last night, I planned to ask President Raisi about all this and much more. 1/7 Raisi doesn’t show up to interview with CNN after Christiane Amanpour refuses to put on regime’s Hijab. Iran regime’s President seems to think he can impose the Hijab in NYC too. #MahsaAmini Raisi doesn’t show up to interview with CNN after Christiane Amanpour refuses to put on regime’s Hijab. Iran regime’s President seems to think he can impose the Hijab in NYC too. #MahsaAmini #مهساامینی twitter.com/amanpour/statu…

Humza Yousaf @HumzaYousaf Christiane Amanpour @amanpour Protests are sweeping Iran & women are burning their hijabs after the death last week of Mahsa Amini, following her arrest by the “morality police”. Human rights groups say at least 8 have been killed. Last night, I planned to ask President Raisi about all this and much more. 1/7 Protests are sweeping Iran & women are burning their hijabs after the death last week of Mahsa Amini, following her arrest by the “morality police”. Human rights groups say at least 8 have been killed. Last night, I planned to ask President Raisi about all this and much more. 1/7 Christiane Amanpour absolutely right to take this approach. One of the most basic tenets of the Islamic faith is that there is no compulsion in religion. twitter.com/amanpour/statu… Christiane Amanpour absolutely right to take this approach. One of the most basic tenets of the Islamic faith is that there is no compulsion in religion. twitter.com/amanpour/statu…

At least 31 people have died since protests erupted in Iran following Amini’s death. Videos of Iranian women cutting their hair and burning their headscarves are making rounds on the internet.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far