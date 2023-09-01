Where was Danelo Cavalcante last seen? Manhunt ensues for convicted murderer in wake of Chester County prison escape

A manhunt is underway for an ‘extremely dangerous’ convicted murderer, Danelo Cavalcante, who escaped a Pennsylvania prison, on Thursday, August 31. Officials said that Danelo Cavalcante, who was convicted on August 16 for life in prison over the brutal murder of his girlfriend, Deborah Brandao, was awaiting transfer to a state facility when he escaped Chester County Prison Thursday morning around 8:50 a.m.

Authorities revealed that the 34-year-old was last seen walking southbound on South Wawaset Road in Pocopson Township in a white T-shirt and gray shorts at 9:40 a.m. on Thursday.

Authorities offer $5,000 reward for information that would lead to escaped inmate Danelo Cavalcante's whereabouts

In a statement to USA TODAY, District Attorney Deb Ryan said that Danelo Cavalcante should be considered an extremely dangerous man. Ryan also told CNN that the suspect was exceedingly adept at hiding from Law enforcement and would go to great lengths to evade capture.

As authorities continue their search, the US marshals are reportedly offering a reward of $5000, for information that would lead to the convicted inmate's capture. Meanwhile, in a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, Chester County Government assured civilians that law enforcement was sweeping the neighborhood in search of the suspect and asked people to call 911 if they spot him in the area.

“Police, Detectives and prison personnel are using every asset available, including helicopters and dogs, to find Danelo Cavalcante and won’t stop until he’s back in custody. If you see someone who matches his description or anything suspicious, please call 9-1-1 immediately.”

In a press conference Thursday, DA Deb Ryan also expressed concerns that the suspect may have help from friends and family since he was aided by others in 2021 after he fatally stabbed his girlfriend.

Danelo Cavalcante was convicted of first-degree murder on August 16 for killing his former girlfriend, Deborah Brandao, in the Phoenixville area in 2021.

Ryan said that Danelo Cavalcante, who was in a relationship with the victim Brandao for about a year, reportedly engaged in domestic violence in the months leading up to the murder.

In a press conference, Ryan revealed that the suspect stabbed the victim 38 times as her children watched. The suspect, who then fled the scene, was aided by family and friends before he was captured in Virginia. Ryan said:

"He ended up fatally stabbing her 38 times in broad daylight in front of her 4-year-old and 7-year-old. He later escaped, he was assisted by family and friends. Virginia State Police were able to apprehend him later that day. Chester County detectives were able to track him via ping order and recovered the murder weapon."

In the press conference, Ryan warned that people found helping the suspect will be prosecuted. He said:

"That is absolutely a concern. If there are any family or friends who are actively engaging in assisting him at this time, they will also be prosecuted. We are expecting them to cooperate with law enforcement. Law enforcement has been in touch with them."

Ryan added that authorities are currently investigating if the inmate had help escaping the prison.