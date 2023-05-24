What did Bradley Gillespie do? Ohio inmate serving a life sentence for double-murder escapes prison

Bradley Gillespie, a convicted killer found guilty of double murder in 2016, escaped from Ohio prison on Monday, May 22. Authorities said that Gillespie, who was last seen on surveillance footage at the Allen/Oakwood Correctional Institution (AOCI) in Lima around 8:41 a.m., escaped with a fellow inmate identified as James Lee. They added that prison guards raised the alarm after Gillespie was missing during a prisoner count on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, authorities confirmed that Lee, who was convicted on burglary and safecracking charges, had been apprehended in Henderson, Kentucky, but Bradley Gillespie was still at large.

In a statement, the Henderson Police Department in Kentucky asked the public to stay vigilant and keep an eye out for 50-year-old Bradley Gillespie. The statement read:

“Continue to stay vigilant, lock your doors, and contact 911 if you see anyone matching the description or have unlocked buildings that Gillespie could be hiding.”

Gillespie was sentenced to two consecutive 15-year-to-life terms in the slayings of two people Hannah Fischer and her boyfriend, Frank Tracy Jr., found shot in the head in February 2016.

As per the case report, Frank Tracy was reportedly a Methamphetamine dealer. The document stated that sometime in January 2016, Frank and Gillespie, who had drug dealings in the past, got into a heated altercation, which led to the former pointing a gun at the suspect’s head.

Gillespie enraged over the encounter, then borrowed a gun from his ex-girlfriend to scare the victims. However, during a drug-fueled confrontation, the suspect shot Hannah Fischer and her boyfriend, Frank Tracy in the head in February 2016.

During the trial, the prosecutors establishing a motive for the killing told the jury that Gillespie was overcome with rage after the victim had initially pointed a gun at his head.

“Ladies and gentleman, what this comes down to is a situation where drugs and anger take over. It really impacted him. It impacted him so much that he wanted to get even with the drug dealer.”

Authorities offer a reward for information on Bradley Gillespie's whereabouts

Authorities said that after Bradley Gillespie escaped from prison with a fellow inmate, they spotted a stolen vehicle at 3:16 a.m. on Wednesday, May, 24 by the police. Authorities revealed that the suspects crashed the vehicle and fled on foot after police initiated a traffic stop.

Officials provided a description of the escaped inmate and added that a $21,000 reward is being offered by the U.S. Marshals and state troopers for information leading to Gillespie's whereabouts. They said:

“Gillespie is 6’ tall, 200 pounds, 50 years old, was last seen wearing dark clothing and appeared to still have a bald head.”

Authorities advised residents to lock their doors and urged anyone with information to contact law enforcement.

