What did Porfirio Duarte-Herrera do? Man serving a life sentence for fatal Las Vegas bombing escapes prison

Porfirio Duarte-Herrera, a 42-year-old man from Nicaragua serving a life sentence in prison, escaped from the Southern Desert Correctional Center in Indian Springs, Las Vegas, officials confirmed in a statement.

According to the officials, Herrera was found missing on Tuesday, September 27, during the 7 am head count at the prison. The Las Vegas Governor said in a statement that the correctional officers suspect that Herrera has been missing since Friday evening, NBC reported.

In a statement, the governor expressed his disapproval after his office learned of the escape. He said the inmate's escape was an unacceptable incident. He said:

“This kind of security lapse cannot be permitted and those responsible will be held accountable.”

Officials said that they have initiated a protocol to locate and capture the escaped prisoner. In a statement, they said that search teams were dispatched immediately after they learned Herrera had broken out of the prison.

Porfirio Duarte-Herrera was sentenced to life without parole for a fatal bombing in Las vegas

Porfirio Duarte-Herrera along with his accomplice Rueda-Denvers were both sentenced to life without parole by the Las Vegas jury in 2009 for planting a pipe bomb that killed a hot dog vendor named Willebaldo Dorantes Antonio outside the Luxor hotel-casino parking lot in 2007.

According to multiple reports, officials initially suspected the bombing incident to be a terrorist ploy, but further investigations revealed that the bomb was planted by two illegal immigrants who purposefully targeted Willebaldo Dorantes Antonio.

During the court hearing, prosecutors alleged that the killing was prompted by revenge against Dorantes Antonio, who was reportedly dating Rueda-Denvers' ex-girlfriend. Prosecutors asked the jury to consider the death penalty for Duarte-Herrera and Rueda-Denvers.

The jury chose to punish the convicts with a life sentence instead of the death penalty after they pleaded with the jurors for mercy. They were both found guilty of first-degree murder and were not eligible for parole.

Officials said a retake warrant has been issued for Porfirio Duarte-Herrera

As of Tuesday, authorities are looking for Duarte-Herrera, who was classified as a “medium-security inmate.” Officials in a statement sent out a description of the escaped inmate. Duarte-Herrera is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

The Metropolitan Police Department was also alerted to the prisoner's escape. officers at the department said that they were aware of the incident and would remain vigilant, The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Officials confirmed on Tuesday that Porfirio Duarte-Herrera's accomplice Rueda-Denvers, who is also serving a life sentence in a different Nevada prison, was still in custody, AP reported.

Following the escape, the governor ordered the correctional officers to conduct a complete and thorough investigation into the incident.

