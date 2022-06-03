Who was Gonzalo Lopez? Escaped Texas inmate dies in shootout after murdering family of five

46-year-old Gonzalo Lopez, a career criminal who recently escaped a Texas prison, was killed in a shootout with police after allegedly murdering a family of five earlier in the day.

According to People, on May 12 Gonzalo Lopez escaped from a prison bus while he was being transported to a doctor’s appointment. He was the subject of an extensive manhunt, but evaded police until Thursday, when authorities found the bodies of 3 children and 2 adults in a family cabin along Texas route 7, West of Centerville.

44vibe News @44vibeTV #NEWS : Mexican Mafia fugitive, Gonzalo Lopez, who escaped from a prison bus, reportedly spotted and vanished moments later in Texas #NEWS: Mexican Mafia fugitive, Gonzalo Lopez, who escaped from a prison bus, reportedly spotted and vanished moments later in Texas https://t.co/qlVDHnVnwU

Soon after the bodies of the family were discovered, authorities engaged with Gonzalo Lopez in a gunfight in Atascosa County, killing him. Lopez was a career criminal affiliated with the Mexican Mafia, a notorious Latino prison gang. Before his escape, he was serving life in prison for a murder in Hidalgo County, along the border of Texas and Mexico.

All there is to know about Gonzalo Lopez

Gonzalo Lopez was a repeat offender with a criminal history that stretched back for almost 3 decades. The suspect was formerly a member of the Mexican Mafia, a prison gang that dominates Latino criminal elements within the South Western prison system. He also had strong ties to criminal elements across South Texas.

Story continues below ad

Film The Police LA @FilmThePoliceLA I asked cops why they have illegal tints and missing plates on their personal cars. The usual answer is, “Mexican Mafia.”



Has the Mexican mafia been searching for LAPD and killing them? I asked cops why they have illegal tints and missing plates on their personal cars. The usual answer is, “Mexican Mafia.”Has the Mexican mafia been searching for LAPD and killing them?

According to Fox News, in 1996 the suspect received two 8-year sentences after being convicted of 2 counts of aggravated assault. In 2006, he received a life imprisonment for capital murder and aggravated kidnapping. This was followed by another conviction in 2007, this time for attempted capital murder.

Lopez also has a history of prison escapes. Robert Hurst, spokesperson for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDJC), spoke to KHOU station about Lopez’s criminal activities.

He said:

“(Gonzalo Lopez is) crafty. He’s done this before down in South Texas in Webb County- he hid out for almost 9 days.”

Story continues below ad

He continued:

“This is a very dangerous man. Back in 2005, he killed someone with a pick axe. In 2004, he shot at an officer.”

Organized Chaos @SirisChaos Nortenos vs Surenos



Nortenos are street level members of the Nuestra Familia, Surenos are with the Mexican Mafia EME. Originally, NF was part of la EME, but members from northern Cali noticed that they were being treated as inferior, and called granjeros hueys (dumb farmers) Nortenos vs SurenosNortenos are street level members of the Nuestra Familia, Surenos are with the Mexican Mafia EME. Originally, NF was part of la EME, but members from northern Cali noticed that they were being treated as inferior, and called granjeros hueys (dumb farmers) https://t.co/FaWo9dySyz

In a Facebook post, the TDCJ released the details of how Gonzalo Lopez made his last escape. Using a sharp device, Lopez broke through his hand and leg restraints and through the barrier separating prisoners from staff. Lopez and the driver both got off the bus, leading to a brief altercation.

Story continues below ad

After Lopez stabbed the driver, he evaded another officer and took control of the bus, crashing the vehicle as authorities fired at him. Still in his white prison clothes, he then exited the bus and escaped into the woods of Leon County.

G. Allen Bowman @G_Allen_Bowman ABC7 Eyewitness News @ABC7



This comes shortly after authorities announced five people from the Houston area were found dead at a home near the area where he was last seen. The manhunt for an escaped Texas inmate is over after authorities shot and killed him, sources say.This comes shortly after authorities announced five people from the Houston area were found dead at a home near the area where he was last seen. abc7.com/texas-most-wan… The manhunt for an escaped Texas inmate is over after authorities shot and killed him, sources say.This comes shortly after authorities announced five people from the Houston area were found dead at a home near the area where he was last seen. abc7.com/texas-most-wan… 5 innocent victims dead in Texas after escaped convicted Mexican Mafia murderer was on the loose for three weeks. Possible more bodies to follow. Apparently Ted Cruz and Greg Abbott aren't really protecting the citizens of Texas twitter.com/ABC7/status/15… 5 innocent victims dead in Texas after escaped convicted Mexican Mafia murderer was on the loose for three weeks. Possible more bodies to follow. Apparently Ted Cruz and Greg Abbott aren't really protecting the citizens of Texas twitter.com/ABC7/status/15… https://t.co/9TnNourdDU

The department stated that 16 other prisoners were present at the scene, but Gonzalo Lopez was the only one to escape. Hurst informed KHOU that authorities do not believe it to be an inside job.

Story continues below ad

The manhunt

Texas authorities offered a $15,000 reward for information related to Gonzalo Lopez. As the manhunt continued, this later rose to $50,000. Inspector General Chris Love of the TDJC made an announcement concerning the search.

Love said:

“Anyone who has knowledge of Lopez’ location should come forward. Those found to be helping or harboring him not only will face arrest and prosecution, but I believe they are putting themselves in danger. Lopez has a complete disregard for human life and will do what it takes to avoid capture. We will take this investigation where ever it leads us until Lopez is back in custody.”

Story continues below ad

Doc Collins @_Doc_Collins Over three weeks ago, a Mexican Mafia affiliated murderer escaped into our small rural Texas county. Over 500 prison and law enforcement officials have been searching for him since. Today we learn he probably just killed 2 more adults and 3 children and stole their truck. (1) Over three weeks ago, a Mexican Mafia affiliated murderer escaped into our small rural Texas county. Over 500 prison and law enforcement officials have been searching for him since. Today we learn he probably just killed 2 more adults and 3 children and stole their truck. (1)

It was during the manhunt that police received a call from a civilian about suspicious activity. On Twitter, the TDCJ informed citizens about what led them to Gonzalo Lopez.

The post read:

“(Police) received a call about an individual who became concerned after not hearing from an elderly relative.”

Criminal Division @DOJCrimDiv



justice.gov/opa/pr/31-gang… 31 Gang Members and Associates of Mexican Mafia Charged in Racketeering Indictment 31 Gang Members and Associates of Mexican Mafia Charged in Racketeering Indictmentjustice.gov/opa/pr/31-gang…

Story continues below ad

According to People News, authorities arrived at the cabin soon after, discovering the bodies of the 5 family members. Their car, a 1999 White Chevrolet Silverado, was missing. Authorities concluded that an armed Lopez had fled the scene in the vehicle.

About 4 hours after the killings, Atascosa County authorities found Lopez along the highway. In an official statement, TDCJ spokesperson Jason Clark detailed the confrontation between Lopez and local officers.

Brian Entin @BrianEntin 1/2 Manhunt for Gonzalo Lopez continues near Centerville, Texas. More officers on horseback are searching for the dangerous Mexican Mafia member who hijacked a prison bus before escaping. Authorities say they are narrowing down the perimeter & still believe he is there hiding. 1/2 Manhunt for Gonzalo Lopez continues near Centerville, Texas. More officers on horseback are searching for the dangerous Mexican Mafia member who hijacked a prison bus before escaping. Authorities say they are narrowing down the perimeter & still believe he is there hiding. https://t.co/GgOfPILBaJ

He said:

“Law enforcement in Atascosa County located the stolen vehicle, disabled it with spike strips and gunfire ensued.”

Gonzalez was subsequently killed in the altercation. Clarke clarified that no officers were injured in the shootout.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far