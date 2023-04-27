Who are the escaped inmates from Mississippi prison? Names explored as inmate Jerry Raynes spotted at gas station

A manhunt is underway for escaped inmates from a Mississippi prison who, as of Wednesday, April 26, are still at large. On Saturday, April 22, four inmates broke out of the Raymond Detention Center in Mississippi through breaches in a cell and the roof, Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said at a news conference.

In a news briefing Monday, Jones said that the inmates who escaped through a breach in the cell camped out on the roof on Saturday, and slipped out at different times before the disappearance was discovered during a headcount early Sunday morning.

The four inmates who were jailed mostly on felony theft charges were identified as Dylan Arrington, 22, Casey Grayson, 24, Corey Harrison, 22, and Jerry Raynes, 51.

One of the four escaped prisoners from Mississippi was spotted at a service station in Spring Valley, Texas

Arrington with the… A manhunt for 4 escaped inmates in Mississippi continues today. They escaped from a detention center in Jackson. The escapees are Dylan Arrington (22), Casey Grayson (24), Corey Harrison (22), and Jerry Raynes (51). All four of them could be anywhere by now.Arrington with the… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… A manhunt for 4 escaped inmates in Mississippi continues today. They escaped from a detention center in Jackson. The escapees are Dylan Arrington (22), Casey Grayson (24), Corey Harrison (22), and Jerry Raynes (51). All four of them could be anywhere by now. Arrington with the… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/a8MmdK2HWQ

On Wednesday, April 26, authorities said that one of the four prisoners, 51-year-old Jerry Raynes. was spotted at a service station in Spring Valley, Texas, about 10 miles from Houston. As per Fox News, Raynes has a history of escaping from prison.

The sighting came hours after the Hinds County sheriff announced that one of four Mississippi jail escapees, Dylan Arrington, who was in prison on charges of auto theft and gun possession, was found dead after a fire at a residence in Carthage, Mississippi.

TyreeJonesSheriff @TyreeSheriff Update: Surveillance footage of escapee, Jerry Raynes, in a service station in Spring Valley, TX on Sunday morning at 11am. The stolen Hinds County maintenance truck was also recovered in Spring Valley, TX on Sunday. It is still unconfirmed if Raynes traveled to Texas alone. Update: Surveillance footage of escapee, Jerry Raynes, in a service station in Spring Valley, TX on Sunday morning at 11am. The stolen Hinds County maintenance truck was also recovered in Spring Valley, TX on Sunday. It is still unconfirmed if Raynes traveled to Texas alone. https://t.co/yFZjH7G0yj

The incident reportedly occurred during a police standoff when Arlington barricaded himself inside the home and opened fire on a deputy, striking him in the leg. Shortly after, he was found dead after setting the home ablaze during a confrontation with police officers.

In a Facebook post, the Leake County Sheriff’s Office said:

“The suspect was located at the residence on 2511 Conway Rd early Wednesday morning. At around 7:10 a.m. the suspect shot from within his location in the home striking Investigator Horn in the lower right leg. Horn was transported to Leake Baptist where he was stabilized.”

Authorities also revealed that multiple vehicles were stolen by the inmates during the escape. One of the trucks was reportedly stolen by Arrington, who shot a man in front of the victim’s red Dodge Ram 1500, before driving away.

As per CNN, Jones said another truck, a stolen Hinds County maintenance vehicle, was recovered after it was found abandoned more than 400 miles away in Spring Valley Village, Texas. It is unclear if Raynes traveled in the truck to Texas.

Grace White @GraceWhiteKHOU UPDATE: We spoke to someone here at the gas station at I-10 and Echo Lane that saw escaped inmate Jerry Raynes on Sunday. They say he walked in, didn’t buy anything but asked where he could find the nearest hospital. @KHOU UPDATE: We spoke to someone here at the gas station at I-10 and Echo Lane that saw escaped inmate Jerry Raynes on Sunday. They say he walked in, didn’t buy anything but asked where he could find the nearest hospital. @KHOU https://t.co/XnvNkYQRv4

As of Wednesday, authorities have not disclosed if the other three inmates - Raynes, Casey, and Grayson - have been apprehended. In a statement, Jones said:

“We are actively and aggressively looking for these individuals, and we hope to have them back in custody soon.”

Jones added that officials are investigating the escape of the prisoners from the Raymond Detention Center.

