Where was Naseem Roulack last seen? Search for inmate who escaped hospital in Henrico County intensifies

A manhunt is underway for Greensville Correctional Center inmate Naseem Roulack, who escaped St. Mary's Hospital in Henrico County on Saturday, August 12. The 21-year-old inmate was last seen on Saturday walking on Franklin Street in the Near West End after escaping from the supervision of two corrections security officers.

Authorities said that Naseem Roulack, who goes by the alias of "Lil Nas,” was transported from the Greensville Correctional Center to St. Mary's Hospital in Henrico County for medical treatment related to seizures last week. Roulack, restrained in flex cuffs since metal shackles are not allowed in the MRI, walked out of the hospital early Saturday morning.

Authorities described Roulack as a Black man with brown eyes who is 5 '8'' and weighs 177 pounds. Anyone with information was urged not to approach the suspect and instead call 911.

Escaped inmate Naseem Roulack was serving a 13-year sentence at Greensville Correctional Center

The Virginia Department of Corrections said Naseem Roulack was serving a 13-year sentence for charges of aggravated malicious wounding, grand larceny and hit and run before escaping from the St. Mary's Hospital in Henrico County on Saturday, August 12. The inmate, who was last seen on Saturday walking on Franklin Street in the Near West End, was suspected to have broken into a home on Wythe Avenue not far from the hospital.

Authorities said that an investigation is underway to determine how Roulack was able to evade two correction officers assigned to his bedside at the hospital. In a statement to WTVR, Myles Turner of Law Enforcement Consulting, LLC purported:

"Either there’s an inside job. In other words, somebody with corrections is helping him, which has happened before in the country. The other is just somebody flatout not following procedure. Both correction officers walk away. Or one walks away and the other inadvertently falls asleep. Something along those lines. It’s really the only two options."

Meanwhile, Virginia State Police spokesperson Corinne Geller said the inmate was suspected to be dressed in civilian clothes after his medical gown and the restraints were discovered by the police.

Geller warned people not to approach Roulack, who was believed to be wearing jeans, a gray shirt and a black hat with “Richmond” on it. Geller urged people to contact law enforcement if they spot the suspect in the area. She said:

"At this time we have no reason to believe he was armed. However, he is serving time for malicious wounding. Of course, we ask everyone not to approach him. But if they do see someone fitting his description, please contact the police."

According to authorities, the inmate also has several tattoos, including one on his right cheek that reads "Cut Throat," and one on his left arm that reads "RIP ish." The 21-year-old also has a lengthy tattoo on his right arm that reads "Faith is Seeing with Your Heart When All Your Eyes See is Darkness."

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is also asked to call 911 or dial #77. Additionally, anyone with information can also call VDOC’s fugitive line at 1-877-896-5764.