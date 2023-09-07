"Hella inmates bout to turn into Spider-Man": Danelo Cavalcante escape video sparks wild reactions online 

As escaped Pennsylvania prisoner, Danelo Cavalcante remains at large nearly a week after the prison break, new details have emerged on how the convicted murderer managed to escape the guarded detention center. A recently released video showed Cavalcante escaping Chester County Prison by crawling up to the roof from one of the exercise yards.

Danelo Cavalcante, who was convicted on August 16 for life in prison over the brutal murder of his girlfriend, Deborah Brandao, escaped a Pennsylvania prison on Thursday, August 31. Cavalcante, who was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, was also wanted for a 2017 murder in Brazil.

Nearly a week after the escape, security footage was released Wednesday, September 6 2023 showing Cavalcante walking toward a doorway and looking over his shoulder, seemingly to ensure he wasn’t being watched. The video then shows the inmate bracing himself between two walls by placing his hand on one and his legs on the opposite side before crawling toward the roof and disappearing out of sight.

Officials at Chester County Prison said that a guard who was in the observation tower at the time of the escape around 8:50 a.m. did not spot the inmate. He is reportedly also under investigation.

Netizens react as Danelo Cavalcante escape video was released online

The video of Danelo Cavalcante’s stunning escape has sparked wild reactions online prompting one user to exclaim "Hella inmates are about to turn into Spider-Man."

Acting Warden Howard Holland said Cavalcante then crawled up to the roof and pushed his way through multiple razor wires while scaling another fence before he escaped.

Reacting to the video a social media user quipped that if it was that simple to break out of a prison he deserved to be free. Another opined that perhaps he should be freed for his impressive agility, which resonated with the movie Mission Impossible.

Danelo Cavalcante prison escape prompts school closures

While several people continued to make light of the situation, others noted the gravity of a dangerous criminal on the loose. As the manhunt widened, two school districts near Philadelphia closed campuses as Cavalcante continued to be seen on surveillance cameras in the area.

Following his escape in a press conference District Attorney Deb Ryan Ryan, who described Danelo Cavalcante, as an extremely dangerous criminal, said the inmate was convicted of first-degree murder on August 16 for killing his former girlfriend, Deborah Brandao, in the Phoenixville area in 2021.

Danelo Cavalcante, who was in a relationship with the victim Brandao for about a year, reportedly engaged in domestic violence in the months leading up to the murder. Ryan revealed that the suspect stabbed the victim 38 times as her children watched.

As law enforcement continued their search, the public was urged to stay safe and vigilant from the dangerous killer. The 34-year-old was last seen walking southbound on South Wawaset Road in Pocopson Township in a white T-shirt and gray shorts at 9:40 a.m. on Thursday, August 31.