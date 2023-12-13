"It will be interesting for sure": Kanye West and TY Dolla Sign sampling Backstreet Boys' Everybody has fans excited

Renowned US artist, TY Dolla Sign, recently announced the new track list for his upcoming collaborative album with Kanye West, setting the internet abuzz. He then released a small clip of West listening to a sampled backdrop of the Backstreet Boys' Everybody, much to the excitement of fans.

In the teaser, Kanye could be seen sporting the "Vultures" logo as Everybody was playing in the background. The song is the first title to appear on their new collaborative album.

The 24-time Grammy award-winning artist has developed a reputation as a master sampler. As such, fans are very excited to see such an iconic song from 1999 getting a new twist.

New music from Ye naturally has fans excited, as the Atlanta native's last studio album, Donda, was released in 2021. Moreover, the collaboration between Dolla Sign and West should not come as a surprise as they were supposed to perform in Italy in October 2023.

Kanye West fans frenzy over latest teaser

Now that TY Dolla Sign has seemingly recovered from his recent health scare, some fans have showed intrigue and excitement over the collab between the two artists, who are both globally renowned for their exemplar contributions in the world of rap, hip-pop, and R&B.

The excitement for the upcoming album is not simply confined to Kanye West stans, but has also revived some Backstreet Boys fans who have been yearning for a revitalization of their favorite band.

On December 9, 2023, Ty Dolla $ign went to his Instagram profile to share the full track list of the upcoming collaborative album. The post featured all the tracks written on a sheet of paper with a drawn logo and was captioned "Vultures."

The teaser video alongside the leaked track list which currently features 18 songs with exciting titles such as Everybody, New Body, and Vultures has only added more flames to the fire as fans anxiously await the release.

Kanye West's recent movements in the industry, including him looking to buy Lil Durk's record label, make this project even more exciting.