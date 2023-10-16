Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign concert in Italy: Everything we know so far 

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign are set to perform a massive concert in support of their upcoming collaborative album in an undisclosed location in Italy on October 27, 2023. The concert was reportedly set to be held at the RCF Arena (formerly known as Campovolo) in Reggio Emilia, Italy, according to Billboard Italia published on October 13, 2023, but there has been no official confirmation of the venue by either artist.

According to a report by Forbes Magazine, the album is set to be released on October 20, 2023. However, the mode of the album's release is still not clear, with West, also known as Ye, currently isolated in the music industry due to his anti-semitic remarks, particularly in the wake of the current Israel-Hamas conflict over Gaza, as well as his financial losses following the remarks.

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign collaborate once more

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign have reportedly been working on a new album for a while, according to an exclusive report by Billboard magazine on October 13, 2023. While no title has been announced for the duo's latest collaboration, they are apparently already looking for publishers for the record.

While no official confirmation has been received on the joint concert by the duo, Reggio Emilia administrator Maria Rita Cocciufa admitted that a request for the RCF Arena in the city has been filed for the date of October 20, 2023, which coincides with the speculated album release date by the two artists.

While major publishers such as Def Jam Records and Universal Pictures have distanced themselves from the controversial rapper, the report suggests that smaller labels may be willing to release and distribute the product:

"Some label leaders have passed on the opportunity to distribute the project given the antisemitic comments West began, even though the music itself isn’t controversial lyrically, sources say. But there are a multitude of smaller distributors in fierce competition for whom such a release could be game-changing, given the two artists’ streaming histories."

The report ends with a list of suggested labels for the new Kanye West album release, including Too Lost, which is already managing the West's music made available on YouTube.

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign have previously collaborated on a number of projects, starting with the 2014 track in honor of West's daughter North, Only One. This was followed by their collaboration in 2016 on the former's seventh album single, Real Friends.

The duo continued their collaborations with Kanye West's 2019 single, Everything We Need, from the ninth studio album by the rapper. The two artists then collaborated on the latter's 2020 track Ego Death, which also featured FKA Twigs and Skrillex.

The last collaboration between Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign was on the former's tenth studio album, Donda, which was released on August 29, 2021. The two collaborated on the single Junya Pt 2.

More about Kanye West's music career

Kanye West made his music breakthrough with his debut studio album, The College Dropout, which was released on February 10, 2004. The multi-platinum certified studio album, released by Roc-A-Fella and Def Jam Records, peaked at number 2 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Soon after, the rapper gained his first major success with his second studio album, Late Registration, which was released on August 30, 2005. The multi-platinum certified album was a chart-topper on the Billboard 200 and Canadian album charts, respectively.

The last major album success for the rapper was his tenth studio album, Donda, which was released on August 29, 2021. The platinum-certified album was a chart-topper on all major album charts, including Billboard 200, Canadian, UK, and Kiwi album charts respectively.