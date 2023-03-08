Who is Jordan Hemingway? FKA Twigs reveals identity of boyfriend

FKA Twigs has disclosed the face of her new partner to the entire world. Twigs recently shared a post on Instagram, which featured three pictures, starting with a screenshot of The Daily Mail's news article asking about her mystery man.

This was followed by another image where Twigs was seen posing with her boyfriend Jordan Hemingway. The very last picture was a mirror selfie clicked by Hemingway. The caption to Twigs' post stated:

"the whole of my career i've been hunted for who i am dating. so this time i'm pipping you to the post and taking control of the situation. his name is @jordan_hemingway, a beautiful artist whose heart has restored my faith in love. pap pics will always be rough so swipe for the hot pics. and now i'd like to go back to my nice private life with the dogs."

What do we know about Jordan Hemingway?

Jordan is a London-based photographer, director, and cinematographer. His bio on the M+A Talent website reads:

"Jordan Hemingway is known for imagery that touches the viewer with honesty, beauty and brutality. His work ranges from printed fine art to gritty celluloid that challenges hackneyed traditional stereotypes of beauty."

In an interview with Dazed Digital, Hemingway said that he was raised in New Jersey and although he was interested in skateboarding, he once injured himself while doing the same. He added that he began filming his friends and developed an interest in photography.

Jordan's father is a jazz musician, and his mother is a doctor. Speaking about his childhood, he said that he never had a TV at his house, but he watched a lot of films and was a follower of Prince videos.

Addressing his journey to becoming a photographer, he said that he joined a skateboarding forum called SkatePerception, which had a photography section and many photographers sharing work from all over.

Hemingway is also active on Instagram, with around 66,300 followers and 712 posts. The pictures mostly feature his work in photography.

FKA Twigs and her relationship history

FKA Twigs has been romantically linked to a few people in the past (Image via David M. Benett/Getty Images)

Back in September 2014, FKA Twigs was romantically linked to Robert Pattinson. They dated for six months before getting engaged, and although they were planning to get married, they separated in 2017.

The 35-year-old then met Shia LaBeouf on the set of Honey Boy in 2018, and they soon began dating. Twigs also shifted to LaBeouf's residence, but the relationship did not exist for more than a year.

She later sued LaBeaouf in 2020, charging him with abuse when they were in a relationship.

FKA Twigs has released two albums so far, including LP1 in 2014, followed by Magdalene in 2019. She released a mixtape titled Caprisongs in 2022, and is popular for her singles like Two Weeks, Pendulum, Cellophane, Sad Day, Killer, and more.

