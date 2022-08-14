Who was Ruth Ann Casto? All about Billy Ray Cyrus' parents as his mother passes away

Billy Ray Cyrus' mother, Ruth Ann Casto, recently passed away on Friday, August 12. Cyrus paid tribute to his mother by posting a picture where she is seen holding a t-shirt featuring comic cartoon Snoopy hugging a heart. The caption reads:

“My mom went to heaven today. She belongs there. She earned it. She was the very definition of love.”

Well-known personalities from the entertainment industry, alongside Billy’s fans, expressed their grief in the comment section of the post. The singer’s daughter, Noah Cyrus, also shared a throwback picture of her grandmother on her Instagram story.

Ruth’s cause of death has not been revealed until now. Detailed information about her funeral may become available soon.

Everything known about Billy Ray Cyrus’ parents

Billy Ray Cyrus' father was a politician while his mother was not a famous personality (Image via Bryan Steffy/Getty Images)

Ruth Ann Casto was not a popular personality like her son. Born on May 14, 1937, to William Clayton Casto and Mary Guila Boggs, she had two sisters, namely Carolyn Casto and William Clayton Casto.

She tied the knot with Ron Cyrus on August 1, 1952, and they had a son, Billy Ray Cyrus. They remained married for 15 years before separating in 1966. Ron then married Joan Marie Douthat in 1970.

Also known as Ronald Ray Cyrus, Billy's father was a famous politician and a member of the Democratic Party. He was chosen as a member of the Kentucky House of Representatives for Kentucky’s 98th Legislative District and was elected for 11 terms until he retired in 1996.

Ron was the executive secretary and treasurer for the Kentucky AFL-CIO and a rigger at Armco Steel Ashland Works. He served as a regional representative of the Federal Reserve Board, a member of the Crownsmen Quartet, a Little League baseball coach, and a member of the Kentucky Mountain Saddle Horse Association.

Moreover, Ron joined the United States Air Force in Japan and was the founding chairman of the Billy Ray Cyrus Charities Foundation. He was also a member of Wellington, Kentucky’s Big Woods Community Church.

Ronald Ray Cyrus passed away from lung cancer on February 28, 2006. He was 70 years old at the time.

In brief, about Billy Ray Cyrus

The song Achy Breaky Heart catapulted Billy into fame. He has delivered 16 studio albums and 53 singles since 1992.

Eight of his songs have made it to the top ten of the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. Some Gave All (1992), his most successful album, has sold more than 20 million copies around the world. He released his first number hit single for Billboard Hot 100 after remixing Lil Nas X’s Old Town Road.

Billy is also known for his television appearances on the medical drama Doc, the teen sitcom Hannah Montana, and the CMT sitcom Still the King.

