Who is Kathy Griffin married to? All about her marriage as she reveals concerning lung cancer diagnosis

Actor-comedienne Kathy Griffin shared some shocking news on her Instagram account on Monday. The 60-year-old revealed that she has been diagnosed with lung cancer and will have to have half of her left lung removed. She also mentioned that she remains optimistic as the cancer is still in its first stage.

Kathy Griffin also stated:

“Yes! I have lung cancer even though I’ve never smoked.”

She ended her message by reminding her fans to stay up to date with medical checkups.

Fans were quick to show their support for Kathy Griffin’s fight against lung cancer.

May love and prayers and every ounce of healing light surround you. ❤️ — Mary (@meoddo7) August 2, 2021

Best wishes! Get well real soon! — Mataeo Mingo (@Mataeo_Mingo) August 2, 2021

Kathy: If anyone can gallop away from this it is you. Fingers crossed and best of luck. — Merrill Markoe (@Merrillmarkoe) August 2, 2021

Wishing @kathygriffin the best of luck with her surgery. Sending prayers your way, an absolute icon that we cannot lose this soon! ♥️♥️♥️ — Kitty Ní Houlihán 🇵🇸 (@gaeilgwhore) August 2, 2021

Best wishes for a full and fast recovery. We love you. pic.twitter.com/xyT0IiKhHw — heidi mackie - ARREST TRUMP NOW (@heidimackiepitt) August 2, 2021

🥺💙, praying for you. @kathygriffin has been a huge part of my life since I first saw her on tv as a kid https://t.co/5rq03Q3bYc — stimmy neutron (@4meric4nidiot) August 2, 2021

Love and prayers sent your way. Big hugs! pic.twitter.com/rLjZS043jf — Robert (@rbax67) August 2, 2021

Get well & spunky again soon!! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/taUYUMNPQ3 — Mommie Michael 🏳️‍🌈 🆘 (@maly339417) August 2, 2021

Get well soon, Kathy! Praying for you! — Kristian Blake (@Kristian_Blake) August 2, 2021

Who has been there to support Kathy Griffin through these tough times?

The My Life on the D-List star has had a turbulent experience under the public eye over the past few years. In 2017, she infamously posed with a fake severed head of former President Donald Trump. Her husband Randy Bick stood beside her through the trying times of dealing with the online hate, which never ended after the incident.

Kathy Griffin and Randy Bick (Image via Film Magic)

But before Bick stepped in, Griffin was married to Matt Moline, who starred alongside Griffin on the reality show, My Life on the D-List. The two got married in 2001, but Moline was rumored to have stolen over $70,000 from Griffin, which led to their split in 2006.

Kathy Griffin & Matt Moline (Image via Biography Mask)

Years later, the comedienne met "the one" at a Los Angeles Times food and wine festival. Kathy Griffin met Randy Bick in 2011 after she “hunted him down.” Bick was reportedly a marketing executive until he began managing Griffin’s comedy tours. Griffin had been in a four-year relationship with her former manager Tom Vise during her time on the set of My Life on the D-List, but she claimed that the relationship ended quite messily.

Kathy Griffin described Randy Bick as a “regular guy”. She had said:

"We have a great time, and he's very sweet and very mellow. He's like a regular guy ... he's not like a Hollywood guy."

Griffin and Bick went on to have a small engagement and wedding officiated by actress Lily Tomlin on January 1, 2020. Griffin also revealed that her engagement party ended up being the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas party with Skims founder Kim Kardashian West as her maid of honor, who hid the secret of her wedding for a long time.

In 2019, the star revealed that the couple had “taken a break” for a short amount of time only to get back within few months. She commented on the breakup, saying:

"Even though he's 19 years younger, we both turned to each other and went, 'This is the longest relationship for both of us, you know? We should fight for it and make it work.'"

Since then, Bick has stood by Kathy Griffin’s side, and it seems like the star is well taken care of.

