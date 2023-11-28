GOAT MOVES”: Fans react to Kanye West reportedly looking to buy out Lil Durk's record label contract

American rapper Kanye West is reportedly trying to help Lil Durk get out of his contract with Alamo Records. According to TMZ, Kanye is in the early stages of talks with the record label after a disagreement about Lil Durk's verse on the song "Vultures" featuring Kanye and Ty Dolla $ign.

According to the TMZ report, the CEO of Alamo Records, Todd Moscowitz, said no to Lil Durk's verse on Vultures, and Kanye is now looking to pay to free Durk from his contract. The situation came to light when Lil Durk's verse mysteriously disappeared from the final version of Vultures was released on streaming platforms on November 22. This move upset fans who were expecting to hear Lil Durk's verse on the song.

Lil Durk and the rest of the crew, including Kanye, Ty Dolla $ign, and Bump J, performed Vultures live for the first time over the weekend at Blu Dubai nightclub. However, the excitement was shadowed by the absence of Durk's verse.

XXL reached out to Lil Durk's team for their take on the situation, but there hasn't been any response yet. The attempt by Kanye to buy out Lil Durk's contract is seen as a response to the ongoing dispute and the removal of Durk's verse from the track.

A fan reacted to the Kanye's decision as "Goat Moves" :

Expand Tweet

Kanye West is currently busy with the release of his new album in collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign. However, the project has faced some delays. Kanye has been putting the finishing touches on the album in Saudi Arabia. Ty Dolla $ign assured fans that the album is "coming real soon."

As fans eagerly await updates, the potential purchase of Lil Durk's contract adds an interesting twist to Kanye West's musical journey. Stay tuned for more developments!

Kanye West's fans shared their reaction to buying out Lil Durk's contract with his label

Kanye West is about to buy Lil Durk’s contract, and this news has made a big splash on Twitter. Many fans are sharing their reactions on X about Kanye’s support for Lil Durk after his part was supposedly cut from a new song.

One fan shared that it shows the nature of the music industry and its music business, Another fan reacted that he is helping his Chicago guy to come out from his contract with the label. As he is going to buy the label, one fan shared a funny reaction that the Imagining nit clearing the verse for Kanye would also benefit the label.

Image via @dailyloud

Image via @dailyloud

Image via @dailyloud

Image via @dailyloud

Image via @dailyloud Image via @dailyloud

This act shows Kanye’s dedication to other musicians and strengthens his position in the music world. However, fans' light-hearted reactions are coming out, but there are no announcements or insider details on how complicated the situation is. As more details come out, it keeps people speculating about the news and new rumors. and how everything is connected.