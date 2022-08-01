What happened to Lil Durk? Rapper shares update after getting hit in the face at Lollapalooza stage explosion

American rapper and singer Lil Durk suffered an injury at the Lollapalooza festival when shots of smoke hit his face during his performance. While Lil Durk was performing on stage, a smoke cannon went off and hit Durk directly in the face. He tried to cover his face with his T-shirt, as the music cut off.

A DJ on the mic addressed the smoke and said:

“Woah, woah, you alright, bro? It shot straight up.”

After taking a few moments to adjust to his momentary blindness, Durk responded

“F*ck it, no more smoke, let’s do it.”

However, Lil Durk is now going to take a break to recover from what happened on stage. In a social media post, the 29-year-old noted that he only continued for his fans.

The singer shared a picture of his eye bandaged with the caption:

“Due to the incident that happened at Lollapalooza in Chicago on stage, I’ma take a break & focus on my health. I finished my performance yesterday for my fans. Appreciate y’all.”

Fans react to Lil Durk getting injured from smoke on stage

Fans have reacted to the 3 Headed Goat singer getting injured by the smoke cannons on stage at Lollapalooza and carrying on despite that. Some fans also appreciated how the rapper thought about his fans over his health and finished his set.

This year’s Lollapalooza featured headliners including Metallica, Dua Lipa, J.Cole and Green Day. On Saturday, along with Dua Lipa, Machine Gun Kelly took the mainstage. Meanwhile, the festival has announced its India iteration for 2023 slated to take place on January 28 and January 29. The inaugural edition of the festival in India will be open to over 60,000 fans, and will feature four stages with over 20 hours of live music performed by some of the biggest names globally and locally.

More about Lil Durk

Lil Durk, an American rapper and singer, is the lead member and founder of the collective and record label Only the Family (OTF). The artist gained popularity with the release of his Signed to the Streets mixtape series, which was released in 2013 and 2014 following which he was signed to Def Jam Recordings. In 2015, the rapper released his debut album titled Remember My Name and Lil Durk 2X in 2016 after which Durk departed Def Jam in 2018. Durk released a mixtape in March 2018 titled Just Cause Y’all Waited following which he signed a deal with Alamo Records.

In April 2020, Durk made it to the Billboard Hot 100 with his single Viral Moment, followed by Just Cause Y’all Waited 2 in 2020. Durk is known for his singles including 3 Headed Goat, featuring Polo G, Cry Later and Back in Blood. He went on to release a joint album with Lil Baby, The Voice of the Heroes, in 2021. The album debuted atop the Billboard 200. He most recently released an album titled 7220, which became his second consecutive number one album.

He also recently performed at the Rolling Loud Miami festival, where he brought out Kanye, who had reportedly pulled out of the festival as headliner. His set was followed by Kid Cudi, who was headlining that night but left mid-performance as the audience started throwing items at him.

