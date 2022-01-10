Lil Durk's net worth in 2022: Rapper's fortune explored as he disagrees with listed figure

Lil Durk proved to be one of the most successful rappers of 2021, both on the personal as well as professional front. He proposed to his girlfriend India Royal and his album with Lil Baby reached the first spot on the Billboard 200.

The one thing that is still under speculation is his alleged net worth. Wealthy Gorilla states that his net worth is around $3 million, which is a lot for any American. However, the artist made fun of it through Instagram on January 8, when he spoke about how his Richards alone were that expensive.

The singer also shared a few pictures featuring his watches, bracelets, and Louis Vuitton boots. The watch is a Richard Mille watch which is being used by every hip hop artist and most of them received them as gifts.

Additionally, Akademiks posted a video montage of Durk and India on January 3 where he suggested that the two could be the best couple of 2022. The 'Only the Family' member commented on Akademiks’ post that his goal was not to be the biggest in 2022, but instead earn $100 million.

Lil Durk’s income has been increasing every year as he continues to do better in rapping.

Lil Durk's fortune is worth millions

Lil Durk performs on the runway for PrettyLittleThing: Teyana Taylor Collection II New York Fashion Week (Image via Thomas Concordia/Getty Images)

Born as Durk Derrick Banks, he is the lead member and founder of the collective and record label Only the Family. He gained recognition after the release of his mixtape series, Signed to the Streets, and signed a record deal with Def Jam Recordings.

According to CelebrityNetWorth, the 29-year-old’s net worth is estimated to be almost $3 million.

Although detailed information on his assets is not available, Lil has earned a lot from his work as a rapper and he continues to become successful with every new release.

Lil Durk's record label, Only The Family

Also known as OTF, it is a rap collective and was formed by Lil Durk in 2014. Most of its members are from the Black Disciples street gang and it is home to recording artists like THF Zoo, Boona, Lil Mexico, Booka600 and others.

The label was part of French Montana's Coke Boys and took on the nickname OTF Coke Boys. The OTF members were then featured on the Coke Boys album.

OTF is currently signed to Alamo Records and Interscope Records.

Lil Durk's career in the music industry

The Chicago, Illinois native was associated with Chief Keef's label Glory Boyz Entertainment when he was a teenager, although they never signed him. He then released two singles, Sneak Dissin' and I'ma Hitta, which received a positive response from the audience.

Following the success of I'ma Hitta, he released another mixtape called Life Ain't No Joke. His fourth mixtape, Signed to the Streets, was released in 2013 followed by its sequel, Signed to the Streets 2 in 2014.

Lil Durk's first studio album, Remember My Name, was released in June 2015 and his second studio album, Lil Durk 2X was released the following year.

His mixtape, 300 Days, 300 Nights was released in 2015 followed by They Forgot in the same year. He then released several mixtapes in 2017 and his most recent mixtape, Durkio Krazy, was released in 2018.

Durk has also released many singles like My Beyonce, What Your Life Like, Like Me and more. He has also made guest appearances for artists like Rowdy Rebel, Fredo Santana, Lil Baby and others.

He was twice nominated at the 2020 GRAMMYs in the categories of Best Melodic Rap Performance and Best Rap Song for Laugh Now Cry Later. For the same song, he was nominated at 2021 NAACP Awards in the category of Outstanding Hip Hop/Rap Song.

