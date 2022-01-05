How long is 97 months in years? Rapper Pooh Shiesty pleads guilty to firearms conspiracy charge

Pooh Shiesty has now pleaded guilty to the charges in the federal robbery case during a court hearing on January 4. The rapper might not have to face a life sentence now.

According to Rolling Stone, the charges include conspiracy to possess a firearm in furtherance of violence and drug trafficking crimes. They wrote that the artist’s turnaround and judgment on Count 1 led prosecutors to discard the other three counts in his updated charges.

Chris 🇺🇸 @Chris_1791 Rapper Pooh Shiesty pleads guilty to federal gun charge, avoids possible life sentence dlvr.it/SGXsmX via @foxnews Rapper Pooh Shiesty pleads guilty to federal gun charge, avoids possible life sentence dlvr.it/SGXsmX via @foxnews

Shiesty’s plea also led prosecutors to agree not to request a 97-month prison sentence. Rolling Stone said the judge did not have to heed their recommendation.

A release from the United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Florida says Pooh might have to go to prison for 20 years.

97 months in years and more details on the case

If 97 months is converted into years, then it is eight years and one month. Although Pooh Shiesty was supposed to face the sentence, there seems to be less possibility of the same.

Pooh Shiesty attends Onyx Monday Nights at Onyx Nightclub on May 31, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia (Image by Prince Williams/Getty Images)

Shiesty was involved in an alleged shooting incident where he and two associates reportedly shot and robbed two people from whom they were purchasing cannabis and high-quality sneakers. He has been jailed since June 9 on charges resulting from a different incident.

Speaking of the rationale behind the plea deal, defense lawyer Bradford Cohen told Rolling Stone:

“We’ve entered into plea negotiations because there have been developments in the case that I think changed the dynamics of the case.”

Pooh shared with his fans through Instagram in December 2021 that he is currently at his best and his mind is free despite being locked.

Arrests of Pooh Shiesty

The 22-year-old was first arrested in Bay Harbor Islands, Florida, in October 2020 and multiple charges were issued. These included armed robbery, aggravated assault, and criminal theft. However, he was released on the same day.

Pooh Shiesty was then arrested in June 2021 in connection to a shooting incident at a club in Northwest Miami-Dade. He was held without bond.

The Memphis, Tennessee native was then accused on June 29 of the robbery at the Bay Harbor Islands.

He is currently being held at a Federal Detention Center in Miami. A federal judge has ordered that he must remain behind bars without bond while awaiting trial on the robbery and firearms charges.

