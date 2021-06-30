Is Pooh Shiesty in jail? Rapper indicted in robbery case as feds use Instagram pics of cash and car as evidence 

Pooh Shiesty (Lontrell Dennell Williams, Jr.) has been indicted over the alleged shooting and robbery of two men outside a Bay Harbor Island hotel. The charges include discharging a firearm during a violent crime and robbery under a law regulating commerce.
But the twist to the story is that the rapper got himself arrested after showcasing his wealth off on social media before the robbery and shootout. Suffice to say, not everything should be posted online, a lesson he won't be forgetting soon.
Pooh Shiesty Instagram flex goes wrong
Social media isn't always a good place to show off, and the rapper found that out the hard way. According to news sources, while the Feds did have some evidence related to the shootout and robbery, there was no way to trace it back to the source.
According to reports, Pooh Shiesty and his entourage had arranged to buy some substance and high-end athletic sneakers. The sellers were supposed to meet at the Landon Hotel in Bay Harbor Island.
However, it would seem that the exchange ended on a bad note, as guns were drawn and fired at the men who came to sell the goods. During the shootout and chaos, a Louis Vuitton bag was left behind at the scene.
The case would have taken a long time if not for the pictures that Pooh Shiesty himself had posted on Instagram back in October of 2020.
In one of the pictures, several rifles and $100 bills could be seen. And after analyzing the bills, they matched the serial number of one of the bills inside the Louis Vuitton bag. This was proof that law enforcement needed to connect the crime to Pooh Shiesty and subsequently arrest him.
With the case coming to an end and justice having been served, netizens took to social media to talk about the events and share their reactions:
Based on the evidence and the severity of the charges, by all accounts, Pooh Shiesty will now be facing federal charges. It goes without saying that the 21-year-old's rap career has come to an unceremonious end.
