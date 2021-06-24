Who is Eddie Deezen? All about the “Grease” actor who has been accused of being a 'creep' and harassing a waitress

American actor and comedian Eddie Deezen has landed in hot waters after being accused of harassing a waitress from a local restaurant in Maryland. The waitress claimed that the 64-year-old was allegedly obsessed with her and regularly visited the restaurant to see her at work.

The waitress took to Twitter to open up about the issue, referring to a now-deleted Facebook post made by Deezen. She called the actor a “creep” and claimed that he often enquired about her schedule from other workers.

She also mentioned that the actor usually “leaves” after seeing her without makeup.

Eddie Deezen is a fucking CREEP who comes into my work at least once a week, calls and asks other servers for my schedule, and if he comes in and i’m not wearing makeup HE LEAVES. And this grown ass old man has the balls to post this on facebook about me im losing my mind pic.twitter.com/FBFTLdp5Mx — Kara (@KaraLashbaugh) June 22, 2021

In response to the accusations, Deezen refuted the claims and justified his behavior in another lengthy Facebook post. He also allegedly accused the accuser and her posse of bullying him on social media.

However, the “Grease” actor also confessed about “being 100% wrong” in one way. He agreed that he might have made her feel “objectified” and said he “required her to wear false eyelashes.”

Following the incident and the online drama, the comedian has received severe backlash from the online community.

Who is Eddie Deezen?

Deezen is an actor and stand-up comedian from Cumberland, Maryland. He is mostly recognized for his work as “Eugene Felsnic” in the iconic 1978 musical “Grease” and its sequel.

He has also starred in films like “I Wanna Hold Your Hand,” “Midnight Madness,” “War Games,” “Beverly Hills Vamp,” and “Surf II: The End of Trilogy,” among others.

He is also known for lending his voice in popular animation shows and movies like “Dexter’s Laboratory,” “Kim Possible,” and “The Polar Express.” He also has voice acting credits in a few episodes of “Oswald,” “What’s New, Scooby-Doo,” “Handy Manny,” and “Spongebob Squarepants.”

Deezen was born to Robert and Irma Deezen in Maryland on March 6th, 1957. Growing up, he aspired to be a stand-up comedian and moved to Hollywood to pursue a career in acting.

Twitter calls out Eddie Deezen for allegedly harassing a waitress

According to a TMZ report, Deezen’s lawyer Adam Hirshfield has shared that the actor feels life is threatened by the online bullying. He also mentioned that the police have suggested that the actor “file a no-contact order” for his growing concerns.

After the waitress publicly called out the actor on Twitter, people immediately came to her support. However, critics also lashed out at the actor for allegedly harassing the girl and “playing the victim” himself.

@EddieDeezen I didn't even know who you were until you posted your graphic exploits of sexually harassing waitresses.



Gross Achievement Unlocked. — Accidental Necromancer 🖤💀🖤 (@khaoszy) June 24, 2021

I’m devastated to learn what kind of person Eddie Deezen is.



His autographed headshot has been hanging in my collection for a few years now.



It’s not anymore. — Alex Hassel (Now with 10% More Existential Dread!) (@AlexHassel87) June 24, 2021

Eddie deezen is actually why I'm afraid of doing waitress work...

(눈‸눈) I can handle a Karen but pervs like him make it worst for us. — Bear8art (@bear8art) June 24, 2021

oh my fucking god this grotesque creature should never be allowed around women ever ever ever https://t.co/v6tX2joQLK — Mere Smith (@EvilGalProds) June 24, 2021

Could a certified user please update Eddie Deezen's @Wikipedia page with a "Sexual Harassment Allegations" section? https://t.co/wned8dl7iT — Mathematical Morality (@AmRev2point0) June 24, 2021

White male privilege is sooooo fucking toxic! Not this man thinking the waitress is obligated to wear false lashes every day because he likes them and frequents her business once a week. Eddie Deezen needs help. Serious help! https://t.co/OuAHU2bL0o — Sloan Sabbith (@_flawlessnicky) June 24, 2021

What a creep

He deserves to be banned from every single restaurant in the cities and towns near him and also a restraining order against him for everyone he’s harassed



(Wait… Eddie Deezen? As in this guy?) https://t.co/aqHOoNgCkk pic.twitter.com/QbhELs20G6 — Kira - finally got my vaccine (@ItsLokiEraTime) June 24, 2021

TIL my beloved Eddie Deezen is a skeeze in his private life and a jag when called out on it.



He's also one of those guys whose social media posts are in all caps.



The douche trifecta. — David Cornelius (@david_cornelius) June 23, 2021

i will consider becoming an eddie deezen hate page — alyssa (@bigtoasty5) June 23, 2021

Can we all just report Eddie Deezen on Facebook so he gets banned? — Brandon Harper (@brandon121397) June 23, 2021

Eddie Deezen (an actor who lives in my area in Western, MD) is a true CREEPER! He posted this on Facebook & has posted other misogynistic/sexist posts about women (waitresses) before. Makes me want to scream!!! 🤬🤬🤬 https://t.co/pR9RBJnGnX — Christy L (@periwinkle1973) June 22, 2021

According to TMZ, Kara is yet to file an official police report but has already planned to possibly contact a lawyer to address the issue in the future.

As the internet continues to heavily criticize Deezen, it remains to be seen if the actor will address the situation any further.

