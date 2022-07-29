"I’m so deeply sorry": Dua Lipa issues statement after fans injured by unauthorised fireworks at Toronto concert

English singer-songwriter Dua Lipa has issued an apology after unplanned and unauthorised fireworks wreaked havoc at her Toronto concert. The 26-year-old singer was in the middle of a performance when the fireworks occurred. Videos from the concert attendees posted online show fireworks exploding inside the Scotiabank Arena, and going across the floor near the sound booth.

As per local media, the fireworks were snuck inside the venue, leaving three people injured. Videos showing fireworks at the venue were taken during the singer’s final song. In several videos, fans can be seen running away trying to seek cover from the fireworks.

Taking to Instagram, the singer said that she and her team were shocked and confused:

"I'm so deeply sorry for anyone who was scared, felt unsafe or whose enjoyment of the show was affected in any way. Creating a safe and inclusive space at my shows is always my first priority.”

She further noted that an ongoing investigation into the events was being carried out.

alex @okayimdonebye NOW WHO SNUCK IN FIREWORKS TO DUA LIPA’s CONCERT ??!!! NOW WHO SNUCK IN FIREWORKS TO DUA LIPA’s CONCERT ??!!! https://t.co/BUdHWAYMCh

In a reported statement, venue owner Maple Leaf Sports Entertainment said that it was co-operating with police to investigate the "reckless and dangerous act." CBC quoted the venue as noting:

"Creating a safe and secure venue for every attendee at Scotiabank Arena is MLSE's top priority.”

Fans react to unauthorised fireworks exploding at Dua Lipa’s concert

Fans have shared videos of fireworks randomly exploding at Dua Lipa’s Toronto concert, and going across the floor. One attendee on Twitter noted that the staff barely checked any bags and seemed rushed. Videos online show fans on the arena’s ground level running for cover with lights exploding in all directions. The fireworks reportedly went off while Lipa was thanking fans and dancing. In a video posted by a fan, Lipa looks startled when the fireworks are set off.

laura @laurathestork POV: someone sneaks fireworks into the dua lipa concert ???? #FutureNostalgiaTour POV: someone sneaks fireworks into the dua lipa concert ???? #FutureNostalgiaTour https://t.co/q61noVJ4J2

anth @anthsxma @ScotiabankArena @DUALIPA @carolineplz @LoloZouai the security last night for the premium gate barely checked any of the bags ,, they didn’t even look or touch mine or my friends. they just seemed so rushed. please get this fixed asap - it could’ve been bad last night, thankfully it was “only” fireworks and nothing worse @ScotiabankArena @DUALIPA @carolineplz @LoloZouai the security last night for the premium gate barely checked any of the bags ,, they didn’t even look or touch mine or my friends. they just seemed so rushed. please get this fixed asap - it could’ve been bad last night, thankfully it was “only” fireworks and nothing worse 😖

Mi² @MimiVuong @PopCrave @DUALIPA Caught this last night thinking these fireworks were part of the show until we quickly realized they weren’t…!!! @PopCrave @DUALIPA Caught this last night thinking these fireworks were part of the show until we quickly realized they weren’t…!!! https://t.co/0t2tLwL7s8

k• @Kayleypew Didn’t realize the fireworks at the @DUALIPA concert at @ScotiabankArena were not planned until Dua actually pulled her hair back 🫠 Didn’t realize the fireworks at the @DUALIPA concert at @ScotiabankArena were not planned until Dua actually pulled her hair back 🫠 https://t.co/JyS4KnFAjm

av @avxroses can someone confirm that those fireworks were planned at the dua lipa show in toronto i just walked by a group of girls freaking out bc they said someone snuck them in …. can someone confirm that those fireworks were planned at the dua lipa show in toronto i just walked by a group of girls freaking out bc they said someone snuck them in ….

romeo @romeocastrox those fireworks were definitely not planned based on dua’s reaction #fntourtoronto those fireworks were definitely not planned based on dua’s reaction #fntourtoronto https://t.co/y8fLIKycvC

Sarah @jjkslilbitch @ScotiabankArena every single security guard working the Dua Lipa concert needs to be fired - imagine if it wasn’t fireworks and there was a repeat of what happened in Manchester ? .@ScotiabankArena every single security guard working the Dua Lipa concert needs to be fired - imagine if it wasn’t fireworks and there was a repeat of what happened in Manchester ? https://t.co/pMTQNRL3tv

abbie @abbiesnostalgia aj🎊edtwt! @calsandbones #Toronto #FutureNostalgiaTour anyone know if these fireworks at the toronto dua lipa concert were planned?? i got a video of them shooting into the crowd and people running away. hope no one got hurt #DuaLipa anyone know if these fireworks at the toronto dua lipa concert were planned?? i got a video of them shooting into the crowd and people running away. hope no one got hurt #DuaLipa #Toronto #FutureNostalgiaTour https://t.co/YgfTvAvozr but why did no one in dua lipa’s team stop the show when it had been going on for over 10 seconds and fireworks are like rockets and dangerous?! it’s mad and scary how someone snuck them in they’re so dangerous. i wonder what she heard in her in-ears twitter.com/calsandbones/s… but why did no one in dua lipa’s team stop the show when it had been going on for over 10 seconds and fireworks are like rockets and dangerous?! it’s mad and scary how someone snuck them in they’re so dangerous. i wonder what she heard in her in-ears twitter.com/calsandbones/s…

Mel @M3LXOX @PopCrave 🪐#DuaLipatoronto #Firework #FutureNostalgiaTour @DUALIPA At first I questioned if it was planned but i quickly realized why wouldn’t the fire works be by the stage and they wouldn’t be directed at people. But this is the attention they wanted i guess 🤷🏻‍♀️ AN AMAZING SHOW HAD A BLAST!! @PopCrave @DUALIPA At first I questioned if it was planned but i quickly realized why wouldn’t the fire works be by the stage and they wouldn’t be directed at people. But this is the attention they wanted i guess 🤷🏻‍♀️ AN AMAZING SHOW HAD A BLAST!!🚀🪐#DuaLipatoronto #Firework #FutureNostalgiaTour https://t.co/Ha9BZoXyA7

nicole✖️ @nicolebellmore so who the hell snuck in fireworks to the Dua Lipa concert & also HOW???that was not ok… so who the hell snuck in fireworks to the Dua Lipa concert & also HOW???that was not ok… https://t.co/lckUReZs8H

So this is pretty wild. Last night someone brought fireworks into the @DUALIPA concert at the @ScotiabankArena … There were reports of some injuries because of this idea So this is pretty wild. Last night someone brought fireworks into the @DUALIPA concert at the @ScotiabankArena … There were reports of some injuries because of this idea https://t.co/VMlrhWcbTd

In a press conference, Toronto's Mayor John Tory stated that he wanted the culprits to face jail time and hoped that someone in the public with knowledge would come forward. Tory said:

"To have somebody set off fireworks in a crowded arena, where people said it sounded like gunshots — think of the reaction that could have caused in terms of people being trampled to death.”

More about Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia tour

Dua Lipa had announced the Future Nostalgia tour in support of an album of the same name in December 2019. However, the tour got postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. After several postponements, the tour finally got commenced in February 2022.

The Future Nostalgia Tour is the ongoing second concert tour and first arena tour by Lipa. Griff, Tove Lo, Angèle, Megan Thee Stallion, Caroline Polachek and Lolo Zouaï have been announced as supporting acts on the tour.

Dua Lipa is known for her signature disco-pop sound. She has received numerous accolades, including six Brit Awards, three Grammy Awards, two MTV Europe Music Awards (EMA), an MTV Video Music Award, two Billboard Music Awards, an American Music Award, and two Guinness World Records.

