"You are fireworks indeed": Fans react as Lady K stuns the judges with her singing on American Idol

Montgomery singer and American Idol contestant Kezia Istonia, also known as Lady K, delivered a performance so good it left the judges stunned and speechless. In the second episode of the show, she impressed viewers with her own take on Idol judge Katy Perry's Wide Awake.

The American Idol contestant has already released a trio of R&B albums, Letter from Lady K in 2015, Unfinished Love Story in 2018 and an eight-song project simply titled K in 2020.

American Idol's second round of auditions brought in some talented singers like Kelsie Dolin, Isaiah Jaay, Aaron Westberry, and Christian Guardino, among a few others. Kenedi Anderson received the second platinum ticket from Idol judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.

Fans cheer for American Idol contestant Lady K

Fans cheered for Lady K's performance during the audition round of the show and later took to social media to shower praise for the contestant.

♫ Menox ♫ @MenoxMusic Lady K’s “Wide Awake” was stunning. She’s the type of singer who inspires with every note. Her runs are immaculate and she’s going far! What an audition. #AmericanIdol Lady K’s “Wide Awake” was stunning. She’s the type of singer who inspires with every note. Her runs are immaculate and she’s going far! What an audition. #AmericanIdol

Teresa @TeresaForReal #AmericanIdol Lady K is definitely a firework! Perfect audition to end tonight’s show Lady K is definitely a firework! Perfect audition to end tonight’s show 🎇 #AmericanIdol

Alexander @aalleexx101 WOW! That was such an incredible performance of "Wide Awake" from Lady K. Such a perfect song for her voice. And commenting on the song, "Wide Awake", hearing it slowed down, really showed how much of a beautifully written song it is. #AmericanIdol WOW! That was such an incredible performance of "Wide Awake" from Lady K. Such a perfect song for her voice. And commenting on the song, "Wide Awake", hearing it slowed down, really showed how much of a beautifully written song it is. #AmericanIdol

Fans even sympathized with the contestant about the loss of her brother and conveyed words of support.

Kathy Kuehn @L80K8 @MusicByLadyK #AmericanIdol I, too, am a Lady K. My Twitter name is L80K8-"Lady Kate", which my Grandfather called me. I, too, had a brother take his life, so I get what you are going thru. Tonight you proved your strength and you were great. You showed the real you. I'm a fan. @MusicByLadyK #AmericanIdol I, too, am a Lady K. My Twitter name is L80K8-"Lady Kate", which my Grandfather called me. I, too, had a brother take his life, so I get what you are going thru. Tonight you proved your strength and you were great. You showed the real you. I'm a fan.

American Idol contestant Lady K shares her journey

Lady K started her segment off by handing out cards to judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan, and asked them not to read the cards until after she was done.

While auditioning for American Idol, the contestant shared her struggles being the oldest of her siblings and living in a shelter. She said:

"There was a time where my family and I ended up living in a shelter. And my mom, myself, my four brothers and sisters were bound to a dorm. And we had to make that work. That was home. I am the oldest, so I instantly wanted to step up and help out."

Lady K often sang in talent shows and school competitions. As her skills developed, she was featured on other artists' projects before coming out as a solo artist. Lady K also discussed the loss of her brother Poppy, who died by su*cide. She confessed:

"My brother Poppy was a really tough, cool, laid-back type of person. I knew that we all had it hard, but at some point, it was all just too much for my brother."

The contestant spoke about her family dealing with this loss. She said:

"That was one of the hardest things that my family ever had to go through. It was hard to decide if paying rent was gonna come first because we need somewhere to live or paying for a funeral because we don't have our brother anymore."

She confessed that she wanted to audition for American Idol to honor Poppy and give her family "something to be excited about" after trying times in their lives. Perry's song specifically appealed to her because it spoke to underdogs like herself.

The Idol judges were impressed beyond words with Lady K's performance as well as her strength and perseverance. Katy Perry said:

"You sang with such elegance, beauty, grace, filigree. It's like you reinvented the song. It's like your heart is shining through your vocal cords."

She received a golden ticket from the judges before moving further ahead to the next round. In the upcoming episode, more talented singers will perform to secure their place in the singing competition.

American Idol airs every Sunday at 8.00 pm ET on ABC.

