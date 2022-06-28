Where is Billie Joe Armstrong from? Green Day frontman leaves internet divided by renouncing US citizenship

On Friday, June 24, Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong expressed his anger over the US Supreme Court’s reversal of the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling.

The singer-songwriter from California took to the stage at the band’s London Stadium concert and expressed how he is willing to shift to the United Kingdom, adding that he would henceforth be spending more of his time there.

The 50-year-old artist further vented his anger by exclaiming “F*** America” at the concert.

Armstrong protested against the US Supreme Court’s decision in the concert and addressed the London audience. He said:

“F*** America, I’m f***ing renouncing my citizenship,” he said. “I’m f***ing coming here.”

Billie Joe Armstrong further added:

“There’s just too much f***ing stupid in the world to go back to that miserable f***ing excuse for a country. Oh, I’m not kidding. You’re going to get a lot of me in the coming days.”

In the concert, Armstrong resonated with Olivia Rodrigo’s comment about the Supreme Court and said:

“F*** the Supreme Court.”

He further labeled the Supreme Court justices as "pricks."

Armstrong is the latest to join a long line of artists who have called out the US Supreme Court for this decision. These artists include the likes of Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, Halsey, Janelle Monae, and more.

Netizens react to Billie Joe Armstrong's comment about US Supreme Court's overturn of 1973's abortion rights ruling of Roe v. Wade

While a legion of politically charged tweets called out Armstrong for his announcement of renouncing his US citizenship, a few followers also supported the singer-songwriter for his stance. Meanwhile, others mocked Armstrong's comments and made memes about it.

Nick Adams @NickAdamsinUSA While Kid Rock has managed to stay relevant and successful throughout his entire 30+ year career, Billie Joe Armstrong and Green Day have failed to stay relevant and were essentially a one hit wonder.



Go woke, go broke. While Kid Rock has managed to stay relevant and successful throughout his entire 30+ year career, Billie Joe Armstrong and Green Day have failed to stay relevant and were essentially a one hit wonder.Go woke, go broke.

(Old Gill)ian @Gilbert_Fun Nice to be reminded with every live performance Green Day are in fact one of the greatest live bands and Billie Joe Armstrong is one of the most charismatic front men ever Nice to be reminded with every live performance Green Day are in fact one of the greatest live bands and Billie Joe Armstrong is one of the most charismatic front men ever

Paul Joseph Watson @PrisonPlanet Day 2 of Billie Joe Armstrong not actually renouncing his U.S. citizenship. Day 2 of Billie Joe Armstrong not actually renouncing his U.S. citizenship.

Ben Owen 🇺🇸 @hrkbenowen Give thumbs up if you say ‘Good riddance!’ to Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong who’s renouncing his US citizenship for the Supreme Court overruling Roe v. Wade. Give thumbs up if you say ‘Good riddance!’ to Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong who’s renouncing his US citizenship for the Supreme Court overruling Roe v. Wade.👍👍

Matthew Kolken @mkolken



Every liberal Democrat in America should follow suit, and immediately renounce their citizenship.



The good news is that when you do you will no longer be eligible to vote. The bad news is that in Biden's America you won't be deported. Andrew Mark @Potus45Stunk Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong tells fans he's 'renouncing' his U.S. citizenship over Supreme Court ruling yahoo.com/entertainment/… Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong tells fans he's 'renouncing' his U.S. citizenship over Supreme Court ruling yahoo.com/entertainment/… I applaud you Billie Joe Armstrong.Every liberal Democrat in America should follow suit, and immediately renounce their citizenship.The good news is that when you do you will no longer be eligible to vote. The bad news is that in Biden's America you won't be deported. twitter.com/Potus45Stunk/s… I applaud you Billie Joe Armstrong. Every liberal Democrat in America should follow suit, and immediately renounce their citizenship.The good news is that when you do you will no longer be eligible to vote. The bad news is that in Biden's America you won't be deported. twitter.com/Potus45Stunk/s…

Julia 🇺🇸 @Jules31415 I hope Billie Joe Armstrong had the time of his life here because we won’t miss American idiots who renounce their citizenship. I hope Billie Joe Armstrong had the time of his life here because we won’t miss American idiots who renounce their citizenship. 😏

RJ Anderson🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 🇩🇰 🇸🇪 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @rj3000 Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day is renouncing his US citizenship. Can't say as I blame him Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day is renouncing his US citizenship. Can't say as I blame him

Charlotte Tobitt @CharlotteTobitt Green Day opening with American Idiot in London tonight just hit right today Green Day opening with American Idiot in London tonight just hit right today https://t.co/XUqbLSFe7x

deacy | jonathan byers defender @sleepy_catz billie joe armstrong and green day released american idiot over 20 years ago which was just a big middle finger to america and conservatives in the year of 2022 are just now acting shocked that he hates america y'all are so behind billie joe armstrong and green day released american idiot over 20 years ago which was just a big middle finger to america and conservatives in the year of 2022 are just now acting shocked that he hates america y'all are so behind

tomie !! @flamingotrigger i cant believe billie joe armstrong has gone political >:( what's wrong with the world nowadays? 20 years ago green day would never have hated america i cant believe billie joe armstrong has gone political >:( what's wrong with the world nowadays? 20 years ago green day would never have hated america

larissa 🔪 @D3M0LITIONLVRS conservatives: “if you don’t like america, then leave!”



billie joe armstrong: *leaves*



conservatives: conservatives: “if you don’t like america, then leave!”billie joe armstrong: *leaves*conservatives: https://t.co/ytjw7iweAi

Social Introvert @letmycamrongo Conservatives bashing Billie Joe Armstrong do realize that Green Day released a song in 2004 that essentially trashed the American media? You’d think they’d be on board with that. Conservatives bashing Billie Joe Armstrong do realize that Green Day released a song in 2004 that essentially trashed the American media? You’d think they’d be on board with that.

Love Sophie (FEVER DREAM) 🎪 @L0veSophie Daily reminder that I love Billie Joe Armstrong. Even more now that he's taken such a strong stand for abortion rights. Daily reminder that I love Billie Joe Armstrong. Even more now that he's taken such a strong stand for abortion rights.

Billie Joe Armstrong’s native place

The singer-songwriter was born in Oakland, California, on February 17, 1972. While Armstrong was born in Oakland, the Green Day frontman was raised in Rodeo. The Census Designated Place (CDP) is situated in Contra Costa County, California. Billie Joe Armstrong’s fellow Green Day bassist Mike Dirnt is a native of Rodeo.

Armstrong attended Hillcrest Elementary School, where he met Dirnt and explored his love for music, especially punk rock.

While Billie Joe Armstrong is a United States citizen by birth, it has been reported that his lineage can be traced to the Italian tribe, Lucanians. According to La Repubblica Napoli, Armstrong’s great-great-grandparents were born in the Viggiano commune in the Potenza province of Italy. The publication claims that Armstrong’s great-great-grandparents from his father Andrew Marsicano Armstrong’s side, Pietro Marsicano and Teresa Nigro, had immigrated to the USA from Italy in “the second half of the 19th century and settled in Berkeley, California.”

Political sides of Billie Joe Armstrong and Green Day

This is not remotely close to being the first time Billie Joe Armstrong has expressed his political opinions. The punk rock band has always been politically charged, and the title track of their 2004 album, American Idiot, is the biggest example so far. The track was written during the George W. Bush administration in a post-9/11 world amid the military attack against Iraq.

Similarly, in 2017, Green Day dropped a track named “Back in the USA,” which took on the Donald Trump administration and also showcased the former President as an alien. Later in 2019, Armstrong told Kerrang magazine,

“I draw no inspiration from the President of the United States, because he’s just… there’s nothing. Trump gives me diarrhea, you know? I don’t want to write a song about it!”

These statements prove that Armstrong’s criticism of America is not a newfound notion that the singer developed recently. However, whether the singer-songwriter moves to the UK remains to be seen. Meanwhile, it also poses questions as to whether his bandmates, Tré Cool and Mike Dirnt, and their families will follow suit to leave the USA.

