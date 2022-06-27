"F**k America": Billie Joe Armstrong renounces US citizenship in front of British crowd

Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong is the latest celebrity to express his anger and frustration over the Supreme Court’s decision in overturning Roe vs. Wade. Billie Joe Armstrong, who is currently on tour in the UK, told a British audience that he is renouncing his American citizenship. The frontman was performing live at the London Stadium on Friday, June 24, when the Supreme Court ruling was passed.

Addressing the audience, Billie Joe Armstrong said:

“F**k America, I’m f***ing renouncing my citizenship. I’m f**king coming here. There’s just too much f**king stupid in the world to go back to that miserable f**king excuse for a country.”

He further added, saying:

“Oh, I’m not kidding. You’re going to get a lot of me in the coming days.”

The singer continued to express his dissatisfaction with the ruling the next day at a show in Huddersfield, England, according to the Daily Mail. He reportedly called the justices 'pricks' and said 'f**k the Supreme Court of America.'

Fans react to Billie Joe Armstrong's comment on renouncng America

Fans have reacted to Billie Joe Armstrong renouncing America and moving to the UK. While some pointed out that Europe has stricter abortion laws, others pointed out that the singer wrote American Idiot 20 years ago but did not leave the country.

Green Day Hella Mega 2022 tour dates

Green Day is set to perform on select dates in Europe and the US following which the band will head to Singapore. They will also perform at festivals including the Lollapalooza, Firefly and the Sea.Hear.Now. Tickets for some of the shows are available via the festival's official website.

JUNE 27, 2022 -- MARLAY PARK -- DUBLIN, IRELAND

JUNE 29, 2022 -- BELLAHOUSTON PARK -- GLASGOW, UK

JULY 1, 2022 -- GAROROCK FESTIVAL -- MARMANDE, FRANCE

JULY 2, 2022 -- PARIS LA DEFENSE ARENA -- PARIS, FRANCE

JULY 28, 2022 - JUL 31, 2022 -- LOLLAPALOOZA -- CHICAGO, IL

AUGUST 6, 2022 -- OUTSIDE LANDS -- SAN FRANCISCO, CA

SEPTEMBER 9, 2022 -- ROCK IN RIO -- BARRA DA TIJUCA, BRAZIL

SEPTEMBER 11, 2022 -- VELEZ SARSFIELD STADIUM -- BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA

SEPTEMBER 18, 2022 -- SEA.HEAR.NOW FESTIVAL -- ASBURY PARK, NJ

SEPTEMBER 22, 2022 -- HARD ROCK LIVE -- HOLLYWOOD, FL

SEPTEMBER 24, 2022 -- FIREFLY MUSIC FESTIVAL -- DOVER, DE

OCTOBER 2, 2022 -- SINGAPORE GRAND PRIX -- SINGAPORE

OCTOBER 21, 2022 -- F1 US GRAND PRIX AT CIRCUIT OF THE AMERICAS -- AUSTIN, TX

Various singers have criticised the overturning of Roe vs. Wade ruling

Apart from Billie Joe Armstrong, various other singers have also voiced their anger, fear and frustration at the latest ruling of the Supreme Court. While Billie Eilish called it a dark day in history, Taylor Swift stated that she was fearful of the state of America.

While performing the song Your Power at the Glastonbury festival, Eilish said:

“It’s about the concept of power and how we always need to remember not to abuse it. Today is a really really dark day for women in the US. And I’m just going to say that because I can’t bear to think about it anymore in this moment.”

While Halsey wrote:

“I have been advocating for abortion, reproductive rights, and bodily integrity for as long as I have a platform and I’m running out of ways to word and frame the severity of the impact that fundamentalism has on our country.”

While Taylor Swift wrote:

“I’m absolutely terrified that this is where we are - that after so many decades of people fighting for women’s rights to their own bodies, today’s decision has stripped us of that.”

The overturning of the 50-year-old Roe vs. Wade ruling will deny women in the U.S. the guaranteed federal constitutional protection of abortion rights. States in the U.S. will now have the authority to impose severe restrictions on abortions. As per reports, at least 21 states are already working on laws to outright ban abortions.

