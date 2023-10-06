"A vulture if I’ve ever seen one”: Fans react as Drake seemingly throws shade at Kanye West in his new rap '8AM Charlotte'

On the eve of his highly-anticipated album release, For All the Dogs, Drake unleashed the latest installment in his AM/PM freestyle series, titled 8AM in Charlotte. This new track has already set tongues wagging due to thinly veiled references to his ongoing feud with Kanye West.

The song kicks off with an adorable skit featuring Drake's son, Adonis, who affectionately dubs his father Daddy Goat. The mood quickly shifts as the soulful production from Conductor Williams takes over, and the rapper delves into his signature themes, touching on the pressures of fame and his chart-topping success.

However, it's the references to pop culture figures and a veiled jab at unnamed rivals that have fans buzzing. In a verse that appears to be directed at his adversaries, Drake raps:

"You n****s obsessed with me and it’s not on no hetero vibe/ Handle beef so quiet you think that I’m letting it slide/ Next thing you know we tiptoeing past enemy lines." The lyrics suggest an ongoing tension that he's not willing to let go of anytime soon, declaring, "I’ll probably hold a grudge against you guys ’til I’m 75."

One fan reacted to this ongoing controversy by saying:

One notable reference seems to allude to the feud's origin, with the rapper possibly implying that Kanye West provided Pusha T with information that led to the revelation of his secret child on The Story of Adidon. However, Pusha later clarified that he learned about Drake's son, Adonis, from Drake's producer, 40.

The rapper doesn't stop there; he appears to take a dig at Kanye West's recent struggles, asserting:

"We all gotta lay in the bed we make, but that couldn’t be Drake/ You forced a lot of fake love when real ones stood in your face/ That’s why you got deserted by your n****s like pudding and cake/ I got you on camera bowing down but the footage is safe/ Thank God, another USB to put in the safe."

Drake receives backlash from Kanye fans after releasing 8AM in Charlotte

One fan reacted by saying that he is trying to steal the spotlight from Kanye West, while another referred to Kanye as the GOAT.

As fans dissect the lyrics for hidden meanings and subtext, 8AM in Charlotte is sure to add fuel to the ongoing feud, making the release of For All the Dogs all the more eagerly anticipated.

Following his previous solo album in 2022, Honestly, Nevermind, the rapper is set to release For All the Dogs. This upcoming album is expected to feature his chart-topping collaboration with SZA, Slime You Out, a promotion that stirred controversy due to the unauthorized use of Halle Berry's image from the Kids Choice Awards.

Additionally, For All the Dogs may include the April-released single Search & Rescue, incorporating a sample of Kim Kardashian discussing her divorce from Kanye West.