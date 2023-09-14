“I’m kinda here for it” - Internet ablaze as Drake drops hints teasing collaboration with ex-girlfriend SZA for upcoming album For All the Dogs

On Wednesday, September 13, the music world went into a frenzy as Drake, the renowned Canadian rapper, and SZA, the Grammy-nominated R&B sensation, teased their thrilling collaboration. This exciting news dropped like a bombshell on social media and has fans eagerly anticipating what this duo has in store for them.

The collaboration was unveiled through Drake's Instagram account, where he posted a cryptic art cover. The image showed Halle Berry covered in slime at the 2012 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards. The caption had a wide-eyed and a lime green heart emoji. However, the real hint was in the tags, where Drake tagged SZA.

In a coordinated move, SZA also shared the same image on her Instagram, tagging the rapper. The subtle message left fans speculating about the nature of their partnership.

The rapper has been teasing his upcoming album, For All The Dogs, for quite some time, and this announcement adds more fuel to the anticipation. During his recent performance on the "It's All A Blur Tour" in Austin, Texas, on September 11, he provided fans with a sneak peek into what's in store. Addressing the roaring crowd, he shared a statement with the fans, saying:

"I know y'all are excited to hear the album. I know it's like two weeks out, but I'm gonna drop a song this week – just to let you know what's up."

Now, this cryptic message appears to confirm that SZA will be the featured artist on the track. It's worth noting that this song is expected to be released on September 15, adding an extra layer of excitement to the upcoming album release.

Drake and SZA fans shared their reactions to their upcoming collaboration

Drake and SZA fans are buzzing with excitement over the news of their upcoming collaboration on Drake's new album, For All The Dogs. Twitter has been flooded with fans sharing their reactions to the surprise announcement. From enthusiastic emojis to declarations of anticipation, the social media platform has been lit up with excitement.

One fan reacted that he won the war on life as he got a chance to see their collaboration, while others said it should've happened years ago.

Drake's absence from SZA's Snooze video was notable, as the video featured Justin Bieber, Benny Blanco, Young Mazino, and Woody McClain. However, fans didn't know that this absence could be attributed to a collaboration between them.

In case some fans are not aware, they both dated in 2008, which remained a well-kept secret until the rapper openly acknowledged it in his 2020 track, Mr. Right. That's where people get to know that they both had a relationship, and SZA was her ex-girlfriend.